Minecraft is coming to Switch 2, and even the Creepers are getting prettier

Minecraft has spent years proving that blocks can run on practically anything with a screen. On October 27, it will finally move into a home built specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2. Mojang has confirmed that the native Switch 2 version of Minecraft will launch with Vibrant Visuals enabled by default, using the newer console’s additional power to spruce up its famously square Overworld. Existing Nintendo Switch owners will also receive a digital upgrade path, though Mojang says pricing and other details will arrive later.

These blocks have been hitting the lighting tutorials

Vibrant Visuals gives Minecraft enhanced directional lighting, improved shadows, and other graphical upgrades that make the visual experience pleasing, while preserving the game’s familiar block-based design. The feature first reached supported Bedrock Edition platforms in 2025 and represents Minecraft’s largest official visual update to date.

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Nintendo’s exclusive Super Mario Mash-Up pack is receiving the same treatment. Its Mario-themed skins, music, and world, including locations such as Peach’s Castle and Delfino Plaza, will be updated to make use of the new graphical mode. However, there are a few things to keep in mind ahead of this release. Vibrant Visuals will be unavailable during split-screen multiplayer and may remain disabled in certain Marketplace worlds and other pieces of content.

The Joy-Con mouse question remains buried underground

Mojang has yet to confirm whether Minecraft will support the Joy-Con 2 controllers’ mouse mode. This addition would make sense for a game built around accurately placing and removing blocks, especially when creating elaborate structures.

The studio has also kept a bunch of finer details under wraps, like the resolution and frame-rate targets. Existing Switch cartridges already run on Switch 2 through backward compatibility, so the native release will primarily appeal to players who want improved visuals and optimizations designed around the newer hardware. October 27 gives Mojang a few more months to answer those questions. Until then, Switch 2 owners can start preparing their prettiest square houses for better lighting.