One of 2024’s most overlooked games just came to consoles. Don’t miss it twice

We are currently in something of a Metroidvania boom. With the genre reaching peak saturation, new releases — of which there are many — are forced to expand upon the core formula fans know and love in hopes of standing out. Take the thrilling Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist as an example, which imbues the Metroidvania with RPG systems and a focus on player builds. Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, on the other hand, believes that simple is better.

Originally released in January 2024, Moonlit Farewell is the fifth and final entry in developer Bombservice’s Momodora series. While it might not have any ostentatious additions to the basic Metroidvania formula, Moonlit Farewell’s devotion to a sleek rendition of the genre’s core pillars make it a refreshing adventure. The game went under the radar in 2024 but now, with its release on consoles, Metroidvania fans have the perfect way to tide yourself over until Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Before you ask, no you don’t need to play any of the previous Momodora games before Moonlit Farewell. Sure there are some returning characters and world lore that fans of the franchise are sure to delight in, but Moonlit Farewell onboards newcomers extremely well. That’s partially because the narrative is kept pretty simple. The priestess Momo embarks on a journey to save her village from destruction at the hands of evil. What more do you need to know? This is also a series that truly exemplifies iterative design. While Moonlit Farewell is the end, it is also the best place to start.

Back to basics

There are a handful of elements that come to mind when thinking of Metroidvanias: a sprawling interconnected map, collectible abilities, impressive boss fights. Moonlit Farewell has them all. There is no fat on the proverbial bone here though. When it comes to exploration, the world of Moonlit Farewell feels no bigger than it needs to be to instill a sense of scale on the player. Over the course of its brisk eight hour runtime, players run, double jump, and roll through a handful of biomes each with their own impressive design. Moonlit Farewell reduces the need to backtrack, as new abilities unlock sprawling new areas that bring players closure to the game’s conclusion. You can still explore old areas but it’s more in search of collectibles than anything else.

Combat and movement might be the most jarring to veterans of the Metroidvania genre. Not because Moonlit Farewell does anything particularly new, but because it does quite the opposite. Momo only has two attacks throughout the game: one for close-up melee encounters and another for ranged combat. There are no complicated combos or parrying mechanics. Just dodge and hit until the enemy is dead. There is a weightiness to Momo’s actions that gives this simple combat an almost strategic feeling. Her actions take a little longer than you might expect compared to more fast-paced titles. That means when jumping, rolling, or attacking timing is still a consideration. If not done properly, seemingly easy platforming and combat challenges can quickly go wrong.

That is especially true of boss fights. These often hulking monsters with massive health bars can be extremely tricky at times, as they can use a bigger bag of tricks than is afforded Momo. Oftentimes success comes down to pattern recognition and endurance. To make it a little easier Moonlit Farewell does bring a little customization to Momo in the form of Sigils, which grant bonuses to her health, attack, and other stats. Mixing Sigils doesn’t reinvent how Momo plays, it just gives players a little more wiggle room.

The cherry on top of what is admittedly Moonlit Farewell’s sparse sundae is its gorgeous pixel art. I know that anything with a retro-inspired aesthetic often gets praise for being pretty to look at, though Moonlit Farewell is truly deserving of that praise. Enemies, allies, and every little detail of the game’s diverse world are rendered with such palpable care. The detail of every pixel brings a tangible complexity to everything players interact with. Most impressive are Moonlit Farewell’s dazzling particle effects that render leaves and other debris constantly floating through the wind. This is a 2D world, yet these flourishes add depth.

The relative simplicity of Moonlit Farewell’s take on the Metroidvania is wonderful in that it reduces the genre to its core pillars. While there are a number of more complex takes on what a Metroidvania can be, Moonlit Farewell reminds players that all of these come built upon a strong foundation.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch