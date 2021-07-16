Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin bucks the normal Monster Hunter formula by being a story-driven, primarily single-player narrative. But that doesn’t mean you need to go at it alone the whole time. There is a solid multiplayer experience baked into the game — you just need to find it. Luckily, we are here to help with our guide on how to play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Caution: Very mild spoilers ahead.

How to unlock multiplayer

Multiplayer is not immediately available in Monster Hunter Stories 2. You will need to play through the main story until you and Alwin, a companion you meet in the second village, are given the mission A Stranger in Black. You two are tasked with eliminating a dangerous Nargacuga. Once you fell that foe, Alwin issues a friendly challenge, and the two of you engage in a duel. Multiplayer unlocks at the conclusion of this battle.

How to access multiplayer

The quest board in villages is where you will go to access multiplayer. Walk up to the board and open the menu. There is now a Multiplayer option at the bottom of the list. Choose between Local and Online Multiplayer to get started.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 uses a simple lobby system. You can search available lobbies or create your own based on the type of game you want to play. If you create a room, you can provide a friend with a Match ID, allowing them to join you (or they can create the lobby and provide you with a code).

Multiplayer game types

Multiplayer comes in two varieties, either teaming you up with another rider in co-op or crossing blades with them in the PVP Versus mode.

Co-Op mode

There are three categories of Co-Op missions:

In Slay missions, the goal is to defeat the target monster, after which you can harvest a monster egg.

Time missions require you to defeat all of the monsters before time runs out and gives you a gold, silver, or bronze bonus, depending on how quickly you get the job done.

Expeditions are unlocked later in the game. They require tickets and will present you with varied goals. These have multiple nests and are great for leveling Monsties or gathering many eggs.

Versus Battles

Versus Battles are rider-versus-rider duels, similar to the duel with Alwin. These can be 1v1, or you can form teams for 4v4 melees. Each rider has a team of three monsters and can switch through them anytime. Items are available for use as well.

Riders cannot attack each other directly and instead must focus on the opposing Monsties. Each team has a pool of hearts, which break when either the Monstie or rider loses all of their HP. The first team to lose all of the hearts loses, but both teams do earn bottle caps for their participation.

The Versus Battles feature four different rule sets that dictate how levels and Monstie varieties are handled.

Balanced sets all levels to 50. Only one Monstie of each species is allowed, and Sudden death begins after 20 turns.

Duo-Balance is similar to Balanced, except with two hearts instead of three.

Quick follow the same rules as balanced, but teams only have one heart.

No Limit removes any restrictions to level and Monstie species.

