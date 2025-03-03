 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
A hunter on a Seikret in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

The goal of Monster Hunter Wilds is, as expected, to hunt monsters using a host of powerful weapons. For the first dozen or so hours of the game, you will be killing all your targets with Power Clashes, Offset Attacks, mounting them, and any other tips and tricks you’ve picked up along the way. However, you will eventually reach a point where you need to take a monster down without killing it. Like everything else in Monster Hunter Wilds, the game just sort of expects you to either already know how to do this or be able to figure out its mysterious systems on your own. This is a complex mechanic so we will break down all the steps to capture a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to capture monsters

The mounting tutorial in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Starting in mission 4-1, capturing monsters will start to become a requirement for progressing through the story. The tutorial itself gives you a basic idea of what to do, but it is far from sufficient for new hunters.

Recommended Videos

To capture a monster, you will need two things: a trap and tranq bombs. Both of these can be crafted, but the game will provide you with some at this stage to start.

Related

The next step is to fight a monster like normal until it is close to death. This is tough to tell just by looking at it, but you will know the time is right when the monster’s icon on your minimap turns into a skull. Once you see this, lay down your trap and lure the monster into it. Once it triggers the trap, hit it with your tranquilizers until it is incapacitated before it breaks free. If you manage to put it to sleep in time, it will automatically be captured.

Capturing a monster still rewards you with its parts as if you killed and carved it so don’t worry about getting a lesser reward for being humane.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds
One of the main characters of Monster Hunter Wilds

You could read hundreds of tips and tricks on Monster Hunter Wilds for things like customizing your radial menu or playing with friends, but you are left to your own devices when creating your character. You have a ton of options thrown at you before even setting foot in the world, let alone picking your weapon and fighting a monster, such as your face, hair, clothes, eyes, ears, and more. You could spend hours making the perfect character, but if you get a bit impatient and end up skipping over most of it so you can get to the game, you're not stuck with what you have. There are some limitations, but this is how you can change your character's appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds after starting the game.
How to change appearance

You will need to play a bit of Monster Hunter Wilds before you can access the appearance menu, but once you can visit your base camp you can freely do it as many times as you like. All you need to do is go inside, tab over to the Appearance Menu on the far right and select Change Appearance.

Read more
How to call support hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds
Two characters hunt a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

You can learn every tip and trick there is about Monster Hunter Wilds, but eventually you will encounter a monster that is just too much to take on alone. Normally, players are encouraged to play with friends against this high ranking foes, but they may not always be online. Or, some might not want other real players in their game. For that, we have Support Hunters. If you need a hand with a hunt but don't want to call in other humans, here's how to do it.

Read more
How to turn crossplay on or off in Monster Hunter Wilds
Two hunters ride mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Try as they might, your Palico can't provide the same level of support as another human hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds. When you reach the endgame hunts, playing with friends is the best tip we can give you to overcome those deadly hunts. Monster Hunter Wilds is a cross-platform game, so there's no barrier to who you can call in for support, but sometimes you might want to limit your options. Here's how to toggle your crossplay options.

Read more