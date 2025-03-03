 Skip to main content
How to get and use character edit vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds

A haunter and palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

There are a lot of unintuitive systems in Monster Hunter Wilds that you need to read a ton of tips and tricks to understand. For example, changing your character’s appearance, changing your armor appearance, and editing your character are all different systems. The latter is especially odd since they require a consumable item called Character Edit Vouchers to access. To help you understand what the difference between these are and how you can get these special vouchers, here’s a full breakdown of how you can edit your character in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get and use character edit vouchers

Attempting to use a voucher inMonster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Before we get to the bad news regarding Character Edit Vouchers, let’s first go over the situations in which you would even need one. You can change a ton about your character by just changing their appearance at your Base Camp, but not everything. The only options that are locked behind the use of a voucher are:

  • Eye Area
  • Contour
  • Name
  • Skin
  • Nose
  • Body Type
  • Starting Armor
  • Voice
Unless you want to change any or all of these parts of your character, there’s no need to get a voucher. That’s important to know because you only get one voucher for free, with any more costing $7 for a three pack for just Character Edit Vouchers or $10 for a three pack of Character and Palico Edit Vouchers.

If you are ready to commit to using a voucher, you will need to do so from the main menu. Highlight the save file you want to edit and press Square on PlayStation to open the Edit menu. Here, you will have the option to pick either your Hunter or Palic to edit if you have a voucher. If you don’t, you will be prompted to purcahse one.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
