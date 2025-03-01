How to turn crossplay on or off in Monster Hunter Wilds

Try as they might, your Palico can't provide the same level of support as another human hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds. When you reach the endgame hunts, playing with friends is the best tip we can give you to overcome those deadly hunts. Monster Hunter Wilds is a cross-platform game, so there's no barrier to who you can call in for support, but sometimes you might want to limit your options. Here's how to toggle your crossplay options.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Access the Quest Counter

How to turn crossplay on or off

Crossplay lets you not only invite or join players on any platform, but also allow others to join you if you are in an open lobby and call for help with an SOS beacon. This makes finding help much easier and faster, but may not be ideal in every instance. Here's how to change your crossplay settings.

Step 1: Go to the Quest Counter by speaking to Alma.

Step 2: Go to the Settings tab.

Step 3: Scroll down and select Platform Permissions.

Step 4: You can select between allowing players from all platforms or just your own.

By default, Monster Hunter Wilds will set your crossplay permissions to all, so unless you want to limit your options to only players on your specific platform, you don't need to do anything to be fully crossplay enabled.