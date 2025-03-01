 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to turn crossplay on or off in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
Two hunters ride mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Try as they might, your Palico can't provide the same level of support as another human hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds. When you reach the endgame hunts, playing with friends is the best tip we can give you to overcome those deadly hunts. Monster Hunter Wilds is a cross-platform game, so there's no barrier to who you can call in for support, but sometimes you might want to limit your options. Here's how to toggle your crossplay options.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Access the Quest Counter

The crossplay options in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

How to turn crossplay on or off

Crossplay lets you not only invite or join players on any platform, but also allow others to join you if you are in an open lobby and call for help with an SOS beacon. This makes finding help much easier and faster, but may not be ideal in every instance. Here's how to change your crossplay settings.

Step 1: Go to the Quest Counter by speaking to Alma.

Step 2: Go to the Settings tab.

Related

Step 3: Scroll down and select Platform Permissions.

Step 4: You can select between allowing players from all platforms or just your own.

By default, Monster Hunter Wilds will set your crossplay permissions to all, so unless you want to limit your options to only players on your specific platform, you don't need to do anything to be fully crossplay enabled.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How long is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
A girl holds a camera in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Don't Nod, along with TellTale, helped reinvent the adventure game genre with its Life is Strange series. The games focused more on storytelling and characters than action or shooting. The latest game in the genre is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, a new story split between a group of friends in the '90s and 27 years later. Unlike Life is Strange, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is only split into two parts rather than four or five. If you're concerned that will make this game only half as long as usual, we'll be sure to give you a more reasonable estimate on just how long it takes to beat this story-driven adventure.

While Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is available on Xbox and PC, you can get it as part of your PlayStation Plus subscription if you have the Extra or Premium tier.
How long is Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

Read more
How to craft materials in Avowed
A castle wall in Avowed.

One of the first tips and tricks Avowed teaches the player is that they are not limited to any specific weapon or armor. Because there are no classes, you can unlock any abilities you want and combine them with your favorite weapons and armor types. That's all well and good, but you still need to upgrade your gear with materials to keep them effective as you get further into the game. All materials can be found while exploring, but you can also craft your basic materials into better ones if you know how.

Read more
How to turn off damage numbers in Avowed
A player fights a bear in Avowed

One of the simple tips and tricks RPGs rely on to show how powerful you are is to display your damage in numbers. Avowed does this for every attack and ability you use, meaning you will see a ton of numbers pop up during your adventure. While they can be helpful at times, enemies also have health bars to see how much damage you're doing so having those numbers pop up can be more distracting than anything else, especially in third-person. Thankfully the game lets you turn these off to get a slightly more grounded experience. Here's how to quickly toggle this setting off.

Read more