Monster Hunter Wilds’ first update is just around the corner, and it’s a big one

By

Capcom announced the first Monster Hunter Wilds title update, and it will be here — for free! — on April 3, 2025. The update brings some serious changes to the game, including the addition of the Grand Hub and a new mini-game called Barrel Bowling that’s exactly what it sounds like: tossing barrel bombs into a line of targets.

The trailer opens with Diva singing, and players will be able to watch her perform at The Grand Hub on a regular basis. Title Update 1 also brings Arena Quests, the first Cosmetic DLC Pack, and much more.

If you’ve already conquered the monsters available in the base game, good news: Mizutsune, a slithery serpent-like monster, has returned. You’ll need a different approach to take down this beast than previous creatures, so gear up for a challenge.

Monster Hunter Wilds update roadmap
Title Update 1 also lays the groundwork for Arch-tempered Rey Dau to appear in an event quest at a later date between April 30 and May 21, along with a new set of equipment that can be forged from its scales. Zoh Shia is also available in repeat hunts, but you’ll need to reach Hunter Rank 50 first.

Additional free content will also be available for all hunters, like the option to change Alma’s outfit in the Appearance Menu and customize her glasses. A full set of gestures from previous games in the series are also coming back.

April 23 marks the kickoff of the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event. This is Monster Hunter Wilds’ take on the cherry blossom festival, and there will be unique equipment, gestures, and much more to unlock for players that participate. This will run until May 7, so you have plenty of time to earn all the rewards.

Title Update 2 is planned for release sometime this summer. Before that, Capcom has announced a collaboration with another still-unknown property, but you can bet it’ll be fun.

Monster Hunter Wilds has already proven its popularity by crushing previous record player counts, and these free updates serve to bring in even more players.

