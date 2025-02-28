Hunters have been preparing meals, sharpening their weapons, and sharing all the best tips and tricks for months waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds to arrive. Now that it has arrived, we’re all ready to gather our friends and hunt down the most epic beasts yet. Fans have come to expect these games to last dozens, if not hundreds, of hours beyond just the main campaign. Going into High Rank hunts, grinding to upgrade gear, and taking on rare species can extend the fun for those who want to dive deep into the systems. But the question remains if Capcom had to scale down this latest entry, at least at launch, to account for all the new systems and improved visuals. Let’s take a break at camp to find out just how long Monster Hunter Wilds is.

How long is Monster Hunter Wilds

Determining how long Monster Hunter Wilds is depends on what you consider finishing the game. If reaching the game’s credits is your definition of the end, which comes after beating the main story, then you could expect the game to last anywhere from 15 to 20 hours depending on how many optional quests and hunts you decide to take. However, the main story only lasts through the end of Low Rank, with High Rank being where the game really starts for most players and also includes even more story content.

Recommended Videos

Getting through the High Rank story missions will likely take a total of 40 to 60 or so hours, again depending wildly in how much grinding and optional hunts for more upgrades you are inclined to do. Again, though, finishing the High Rank story doesn’t fully end the game as you can still go on to fight more challenging monsters, forge and upgrade even more gear, and more. We suspect the hardcore hunters can easily put 100 hours into the current version of the game, but that number will only increase as more monsters and event quests are added.