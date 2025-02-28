Monster Hunter Wilds: how to play with friends

If you're new to the franchise and don't know all the tips and tricks yet, arguably the most important thing to know is that Monster Hunter Wilds is designed to be played with friends. You can get by with just your Palico for the first few hours, but the more deadly monsters will require a team of hunters. You can always call in support hunters if you're alone, but Monster Hunter Wilds is completely cross-platform so the best option is to call in your friends. If you don't know how to get your team together, we will answer your SOS flare.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Join a recommended, private, or open lobby

How to invite freinds to Monster Hunter Wilds

You have several opportunities and ways to invite friends to play Monster Hunter Wilds with you. After the opening tutorial missions, you can play the entire game in multiplayer.

Step 1: Start Monster Hunter Wilds in either a recommended lobby or private lobby. You can also search for an open lobby, but if it is full then you won't be able to bring in any friends.

Step 2: Pause the game and go to the Communication tab.

Step 3: Scroll down to Invite a Friend.

Step 4: You will now be able to choose a friend through your friends or players on your network, or create a Share Link to send a unique code directly to your friends they can enter to join you via their mobile device.

If your friend is on another platform, then you will want to go to the Communication tab and go to the Player List to enter their Hunter ID. Once you find them, you can send a friend request and invite them.

Step 5: If a friend is inviting you, then choose Invitation List to see a list of invitations and accept it to join their game.

Monster Hunter Wilds also lets you join Squads of up to 200 players where you can easily keep friends to invite from the Member List.

Additionally, you can invite friends to join you when starting a specific quest from the Quest Counter.

If you create a private lobby, you will need to send your friend that lobby ID which can be found on the right side of the Communication menu.

No matter which method you use, there is a maximum limit of four players per quest, though lobbies can support 100 players.