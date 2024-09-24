 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Monster Hunter Wilds gets a February release date in fierce new trailer

By
A hunter dodges a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Capcom has treated us to another long look at Monster Hunter Wilds, including that all-important release date. The hunt is on beginning February 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The latest trailer for the next entry in the massively popular Monster Hunter franchise showed off a more personal side to the story, opening with a child fleeing the wrath of the White Wraith and introducing us to many of the characters we can look forward to bonding with while slaying giant beasts. The adorable Palicos are back in full force, helping with cooking and on the battlefield as they have in prior games. In one instance a hunter was knocked out and saved by a Palico dropping a health potion on them.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

Speaking of monsters, a number of impressive beasts appeared here, though none that haven’t been shown in prior trailers, including a massive water-born creature that leaps and dives through the water and a large hairy beast that the hunter uses their grappling hook to crush with some debris in the environment. However, the star of the show remains The White Wraith Arkveld. This is the game’s premier monster and “big bad” that the plot will center around hunting. This is described as a species of monster that was believed to be extinct, yet has reappeared and wreaks havoc on the world and its people.

Recommended Videos

Weather has been a major focus for Monster Hunter Wilds, and this trailer shows a few more instances of how the landscape and ecology can shift based on the current weather. Minor examples show how rain can cause a river to become a flood, while sandstorms can cut visibility down to nearly nothing and cause deadly lightning strikes.

Related

Monster Hunter Wilds will come out on February 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Preorders are live right now with a special Layered Armor Guild Knight Set and Hope Charm Talisman offered as bonuses.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
State of Decay 3 reemerges with a new trailer, but no release date
State of Decay 3 zombie.

During the June 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, Undead Labs showed off a new trailer for State of Decay 3. While the trailer didn't reveal a release date, it did show some new gameplay. The studio also has a new logo, representing its transition from being an indie studio to an Xbox one.

The trailer shows a desolate world filled with zombies and third-person shooter gameplay. The atmosphere feels much more fantastical and supernatural with its red hues, and is akin to Redfall rather than games with a more realistic tone like The Last of Us or Days Gone.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds announces crossplay during Summer Game Fest
A hunter leaps at a Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds got a fresh trailer during the Summer Game Fest live stream, and crossplay was confirmed.

Host Geoff Keighley was joined on stage by series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto to talk more about what fans can expect from Monster Hunter Wilds. While on stage, Tsujimoto mentioned, "I hope players look forward to playing with their friends across different platforms when the game launches simultaneously in 2025." Crossplay is a huge step forward for the franchise, as both Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise had issues with staggered launches and the inability to play with friends on other systems.

Read more
Death Stranding 2 gets a title, release window, and a bonkers new trailer
Death Stranding 2's mysterious woman.

During PlayStation's January 2024 State of Play presentation, Kojima Productions revealed the full title for its next game: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The game will launch for PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Kojima Productions also showed off a new trailer with some wild imagery. It features what seemingly is a corpse being operated on, along with the iconic baby coughing up some sort of ship. Protagonist Sam Porter Bridges is now on a ship called Drawbridge, with a similar goal to what he had in his first adventure: connecting networks together. It looks like Higgs is also returning as an antagonist, this time with a weaponized electric guitar as he fights off some sort of mysterious samurai figure.

Read more