Capcom has treated us to another long look at Monster Hunter Wilds, including that all-important release date. The hunt is on beginning February 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The latest trailer for the next entry in the massively popular Monster Hunter franchise showed off a more personal side to the story, opening with a child fleeing the wrath of the White Wraith and introducing us to many of the characters we can look forward to bonding with while slaying giant beasts. The adorable Palicos are back in full force, helping with cooking and on the battlefield as they have in prior games. In one instance a hunter was knocked out and saved by a Palico dropping a health potion on them.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

Speaking of monsters, a number of impressive beasts appeared here, though none that haven’t been shown in prior trailers, including a massive water-born creature that leaps and dives through the water and a large hairy beast that the hunter uses their grappling hook to crush with some debris in the environment. However, the star of the show remains The White Wraith Arkveld. This is the game’s premier monster and “big bad” that the plot will center around hunting. This is described as a species of monster that was believed to be extinct, yet has reappeared and wreaks havoc on the world and its people.

Weather has been a major focus for Monster Hunter Wilds, and this trailer shows a few more instances of how the landscape and ecology can shift based on the current weather. Minor examples show how rain can cause a river to become a flood, while sandstorms can cut visibility down to nearly nothing and cause deadly lightning strikes.

Monster Hunter Wilds will come out on February 28, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Preorders are live right now with a special Layered Armor Guild Knight Set and Hope Charm Talisman offered as bonuses.