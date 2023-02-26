 Skip to main content
Mortal Kombat 12: rumors, news, release date, and more

Sam Hill
By

The legendary Mortal Kombat franchise is preparing for its 12th installment to release in 2023. Why haven’t you heard more about it? Well, there hasn’t been an official announcement yet!

During a recent Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, CEO David Zaslav casually mentioned that Mortal Kombat 12 is in the works and is expected to come out this year. Speaking about WB Games’ upcoming lineup, Zaslav stated that the “highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12” is in the works alongside Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and that the company has “ambitious launch projections” for this title.

We still don’t know much about the game yet, but we expect more info will be announced soon now that everyone knows it’s in development. Here’s what we know so far.

Release date

Scorpion using his chain in mortal kombat 11.

There is no set release date for Mortal Kombat 12 since the game hasn’t officially been announced yet, but Zaslav let it slip that the team is aiming to launch it sometime in 2023. Here’s a clip of that part of the earnings call:

Hopefully the project is able to stay on track — there have been several video game launch delays already in 2023.

Platforms

We expect Mortal Kombat 12 to be available on most platforms. Mortal Kombat 11 launched on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and was later made available on the Xbox Series X and PS5. There’s no word on whether or not this title will be made available on last-gen consoles.

