If some store listings are any indication, the 2007 The Sims spinoff MySims for the Nintendo DS might be coming to Nintendo Switch — and it might be happening soon.

A user on ResetEra surfaced some MySims listings from a couple online stores that have a November 19, 2024, release date for a Switch port. While Kotaku couldn’t confirm the date, a source “familiar” with Electronic Arts’ plans said that it is in the works and “coming soon.” EA hasn’t responded to the rumors at the time of this writing.

Recommended Videos

MySims was a Sims spinoff specifically for Nintendo systems. The first games was released on the Wii and Nintendo DS in 2007, and there were five sequels over the next few years. They’re not extravagant games with deep systems like other The Sims titles, but they scratched the Sims itch. Plus, they have a distinct Nintendo flair, with characters you can create that look like Miis and much simpler building mechanics that worked with the Wiimote and the smaller controls of the DS.

The idea of MySimscoming to Switch is great for fans of the original series, but more importantly, it means that Switch players will have a version of The Sims for themselves. The latest entry in the franchise, The Sims 4, is primarily on PC, but it’s been ported for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, it’s been out for almost a decade, and with all the expansions and packs released over that time, performance has plummeted.

EA announced in May that it formed a special team to address players’ biggest longstanding issues. And we also know that The Sims 5 — or Project Rene — is in development, but right now, players have to do a lot of waiting and dealing with a less-than-optimal experience.