NBA 2K20 continues to push the boundaries of basketball simulation games year after year, but unfortunately for one of the NBA’s MVP candidates in the 2018-2019 season, his character design does not live up to player’s expectations.

NBA 2K20 recently launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The jury is still out on the game’s new features for this year’s edition, but one thing is for sure — players are outraged over the design of the Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic in NBA2k20 ???? pic.twitter.com/CCgEUWFSXD — Josh (@JoshJBullsHoops) September 7, 2019

Jokic averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in the 2018-2019 NBA season, with a 51.1% field goal percentage and an 82.1% free throw percentage. The Nuggets center received his first All-Star selection, was named to the All-NBA First Team, and was fourth place in the voting tallies for MVP.

Jokic’s prominence as one of the NBA’s elite players makes the flaws in his character design for NBA 2K20 stand out even more. This isn’t a player on the end of the bench for one of the league’s worst teams — this is one of the NBA’s premier centers who helms the free-flowing offense of the Nuggets.

The Nuggets topped the Northwest Division and landed second place in the Western Conference, before falling to the Portland Trailblazers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The team’s potential makes it one of the exciting ones to watch in the upcoming season and a popular choice in NBA 2K20, further shining the glaring spotlight on the shortcomings for Jokic’s character design.

2K Sports has not yet responded to the clamor of players who are demanding for an update to make Jokic look more like himself in NBA 2K20. It remains unclear if the publisher will do anything about the aesthetics issue.

NBA 2K20 features a MyCareer story created by SpringHill Entertainment, which is the content company founded by perennial MVP candidate LeBron James and his business manager Maverick Carter. This year’s edition of the basketball game also features several gameplay upgrades, the arrival of the WNBA, and changes to the card-collecting mode MyTeam.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis is on the cover for the standard and Digital Deluxe editions of NBA 2K20, while recently retired Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is on the cover of the Legend edition

