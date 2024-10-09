 Skip to main content
If you love Deus Ex, keep your eyes on Neo Berlin 2087

By
A man holds a handgun in Neo Berlin 2087.
Elysium Game Studio

Bright lights. Flying cars. The glare from god rays piercing the screen. Unrivaled visual fidelity. I stared in awe at the scenes that unfolded in front of me while I demoed Neo Berlin 2087, an upcoming cyberpunk crime thriller from developer Elysium Game Studio.

Elysium CEO Ivan Mirkovikj walked me through the upcoming title’s features when I visited the studio’s booth during Tokyo Game Show last month. The demo included stealth sections, the use of abilities from modifications and implants, and all-out action. In a weekend full of exciting games, it was easily one of the most impressive I saw in Tokyo.

Tearing down a wall and building a new one

In Neo Berlin 2087, I took on the role of a detective named Nolan. After the police chief is murdered, Nolan is tasked with finding the chief’s missing daughter, Natalie. From this point, I was given a rundown of three separate areas that served to highlight a particular feature or mechanic.

The first took place in a crowded street in the middle of Berlin. Mirkovikj tells me that this futuristic scenario has seen the rise of a new Berlin Wall. A war has devastated the rest of Europe, and a wall had to be erected to safeguard the capital. That’s why Berlin still looks and feels relatively far-removed from the conflict, with numerous towering skyscrapers and dazzling establishments dotting the streets. The visual fidelity and photorealistic graphics make everything striking from a glance.

Neo Berlin 2087 - Gamescom 2023 Story & Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

From there, I entered the headquarters of a syndicate, where I was asked to provide my credentials. Here’s the kicker: Nolan didn’t have so much as a search warrant on him. Fret not, since Neo Berlin 2087 gave me a wealth of options. I could either sneak up on a guard to take them out and steal their keycard, or I could use a terminal that had a passcode. And, if I was really up for it, I could just go in with guns blazing. This wasn’t the only way into the interior, as there were ventilation shafts and side passageways that led to the mission objective, too.

Right from the get-go, I was reminded of other franchises that masterfully blended both action and stealth gameplay, such as Metal Gear Solid, Splinter Cell, and Hitman. Due to the futuristic setting, sci-fi cyberpunk themes, and playing as a detective, the scenario generally evoked Deus Ex most of all. Having myriad ways to complete tasks was certainly a welcome feature.

The next area, the sewers, primarily focused on combat, though there was a portion that had a mini-puzzle of sorts. Then, just as I reached the last room, several zombies appeared. These ghoulish beings had pasty white skin and glowing red eyes. They seem to be afflicted with a curse, though I wasn’t told of further details.

Robots shoot one another in Neo Berlin 2087.
Elysium Game Studio

Regardless, I knew I was in for a fight. At the time, Nolan was only armed with a trusty pistol, though I was able to switch seamlessly between first-person and third-person view. This was also when Mirkovikj told me to activate a couple of Nolan’s cybernetic abilities. The first was a ping-type skill that highlighted all hostiles in the area, giving them red outlines to make them more visible. The second, which was significantly cooler, was a “slow time” or “bullet time” effect, akin to the Matrix films and Max Payne games. I weaved all around my opponents, dashing and sliding past them, before slowing down time to pepper them with a barrage of gunshots. I shouted, “Hell yeah!” in the middle of the show floor.

The last part of the demo took me straight to a snow-covered facility deep in the wilderness. The place was guarded not just by soldiers, but also humanoid mechs. This served to test my mettle since, apart from having to stealthily take out a few enemies at the outskirts of the base, I had to rely on multiple abilities in a run-and-gun affair once I was spotted.

Even after playing games like Dynasty Warriors: Origins at the show, Neo Berlin 2087 became one of the most memorable games that I played during the Tokyo Game Show. The different ways in which I could complete a task, as well as action-oriented skills, make for a highly dynamic experience. Keep an eye on this one; it could be one of 2025’s sleeper hits.

Neo Berlin 2087 is slated to release in 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard tips and tricks
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The threat to Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is greater than anything we've seen before. Solas, The Dread Wolf, is attempting to tear down the Veil, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of problems your Rook will need to deal with. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against you and you will need to use every edge you can get to find a way to overcome the odds. While the game does offer plenty of difficulty options, learning the deeper systems and mechanics will let you compete and keep up with the difficulty as it ramps up without having to change any settings. There's a lot to absorb when diving into this world, so we'll help you prepare with these essential tips and tricks.
Pick your class carefully, but experiment with skills

While you're making your character, the most important choice you have is which class you will be. The three options are Warrior, Mage, and Rogue and the one you pick here is the one you will be stuck with for the rest of the game. There's no changing classes or controlling other party members directly like in past games, so don't take this decision lightly. If you are having trouble deciding, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Read more