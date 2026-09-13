Netflix is developing an animated ‘Diablo’ series, landing another video game win

Netflix is continuing its push into the world of gaming with yet another adaptation of a hit franchise. At BlizzCon 2026, it was announced that the streamer is developing an animated series set in the expansive Diablo universe. Here is the official premise of the upcoming show, as per Variety:

“After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens. A new animated series set in the world of ‘Diablo’ is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across our universes.”

Another big gaming trophy for Netflix

Diablo has been around for nearly three decades, and its dark fantasy world is ripe for an adaptation with plenty of fan-favorite characters, including the eponymous Lord of Terror and one of the three Prime Evils that are at the center of the Diablo lore.

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Diablo is a natural pick for Netflix, following the success it has tasted with games adapted in the form of animated TV shows and films. Castlevania and Castlevania: Nocturne have been the most recent critical hits at Netflix, built atop the Dracula mythos set in the world of Castlevania games.

Netflix adapted the world of The Witcher into a live-action TV series (alongside animated films), and it also proved to be a big hit, eventually spawning a spin-off series. The animated Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners were also well-received. Back in 2022, Ubisoft also announced that it was developing an exclusive Assassin’s Creed game for Netflix.

Netflix’s upcoming slate of video game-inspired TV shows is even more ambitious. The streaming giant has already announced live-action series set in the world of Assassin’s Creed, another legendary gaming franchise that has been around for decades and commands a huge fan following.

Netflix is also home to plenty of animated content based on other hit gaming franchises, such as Dragon’s Dogma, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, Monster Hunter: Legend of the Guild, Arcane: League of Legends, and Tekken: Bloodline.

On the flip side of the coin, Netflix has aggressively courted playable video games on its platform. With a subscription, you get access to dozens of acclaimed games that are playable on mobile devices and large screens. Some of the most popular games you can currently enjoy as a freebie with Netflix are Dead Cells: Netflix Edition, Oxenfree, Red Dead Redemption, Sonic Prime Dash, WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.