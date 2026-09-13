 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Entertainment
  4. News

Netflix is developing an animated ‘Diablo’ series, landing another video game win

Let's hope Netflix does justice to the mythos of Burning Hells and High Heavens.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Representation of Diablo and Netflix on a poster.
Netflix / Blizzard / Digital Trends

Netflix is continuing its push into the world of gaming with yet another adaptation of a hit franchise. At BlizzCon 2026, it was announced that the streamer is developing an animated series set in the expansive Diablo universe. Here is the official premise of the upcoming show, as per Variety: 

“After decades of bringing entire universes to life through our games, we’re partnering with some creative powerhouses to tell even more stories beyond gaming across new screens. A new animated series set in the world of ‘Diablo’ is in development with Netflix. More details will be shared in the future, but this is only the beginning, with even more taking shape across our universes.”

Another big gaming trophy for Netflix

Lilith staring into the camera in Diablo 4. She has giant horns and red wings behind her.
Lilith from Diablo (Representative Image) Activision Blizzard

Diablo has been around for nearly three decades, and its dark fantasy world is ripe for an adaptation with plenty of fan-favorite characters, including the eponymous Lord of Terror and one of the three Prime Evils that are at the center of the Diablo lore. 

Recommended Videos

Diablo is a natural pick for Netflix, following the success it has tasted with games adapted in the form of animated TV shows and films. Castlevania and Castlevania: Nocturne have been the most recent critical hits at Netflix, built atop the Dracula mythos set in the world of Castlevania games. 

Netflix adapted the world of The Witcher into a live-action TV series (alongside animated films), and it also proved to be a big hit, eventually spawning a spin-off series. The animated Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners were also well-received. Back in 2022, Ubisoft also announced that it was developing an exclusive Assassin’s Creed game for Netflix.

Inarius angel from Diablo universe.
Rogue angel, Inarius, from Diablo (Representative Image) Activision Blizzard

Netflix’s upcoming slate of video game-inspired TV shows is even more ambitious. The streaming giant has already announced live-action series set in the world of Assassin’s Creed, another legendary gaming franchise that has been around for decades and commands a huge fan following.

Netflix is also home to plenty of animated content based on other hit gaming franchises, such as Dragon’s Dogma, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, Monster Hunter: Legend of the Guild, Arcane: League of Legends, and Tekken: Bloodline

On the flip side of the coin, Netflix has aggressively courted playable video games on its platform. With a subscription, you get access to dozens of acclaimed games that are playable on mobile devices and large screens. Some of the most popular games you can currently enjoy as a freebie with Netflix are Dead Cells: Netflix Edition, Oxenfree, Red Dead Redemption, Sonic Prime Dash, WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Exclusive: Microsoft explains why RTX Spark’s Prism emulation is about more than higher FPS
Because an erratic 80 FPS will always feel worse than a silky-smooth 60.
ARC Raiders with Anti-Cheat Support running on NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptop

NVIDIA’s RTX Spark may pack a powerful Blackwell GPU, but its ability to run the massive library of existing PC games on Arm depends on a quieter piece of technology: Microsoft’s Prism emulator. Prism allows x64 Windows games and applications to run on RTX Spark’s Arm-based CPU without requiring developers to immediately rewrite them for ARM64.

During an exclusive conversation at NVIDIA’s private IFA 2026 demo, Microsoft’s Peter Dawoud explained that the latest Prism work isn't just about pushing emulated workloads to higher FPS. Microsoft is also focused on performance consistency, particularly in GPU-heavy games where the CPU still has to coordinate frames, physics, and rendering. Because a higher average FPS doesn't always mean a smoother experience, that could prove to be one of Prism’s most important improvements yet.

Read more
I played Star Wars: Galactic Racer at Gamescom, and this is way more chaotic than I expected
Four very different vehicles, dangerous shortcuts and enough mid-race chaos to make even a podracer veteran sweat.
Star Wars Galactic Racer Official Image

The first few minutes with Star Wars: Galactic Racer at Gamescom had me thinking I was playing a very pretty, very modern take on Wipeout. Then the race properly kicked off, and the Burnout DNA came roaring through.

That makes perfect sense, considering Fuse Games was founded by former Criterion developers. But knowing that on paper and actually feeling it while racing are two very different things. This is an arcade racer that really doesn't want you to sit back and admire the scenery. You're boosting, dodging, ramming rivals, dealing with power-ups and trying to pick the right racing line, all while the track throws hazards and shortcuts at you. It's loud, chaotic and, occasionally, wonderfully messy.

Read more
NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar is proof that gaming monitors don’t just need more Hz
NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar Comparison Image

There is something slightly ridiculous about the gaming-monitor arms race. We now have displays pushing 500Hz, 560Hz, and even 720Hz, with esports gamers understandably chasing every last millisecond. The problem? The faster you go, the more you're often asked to compromise on resolution.

NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar takes a very different approach. I got to see it in action at Gamescom, and after watching NVIDIA switch the technology on and off in front of me, I came away thinking that perhaps the industry has been asking the wrong question.

Read more