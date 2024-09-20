 Skip to main content
Netflix’s Rebel Moon mobile game looks a lot like Diablo 4

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game | Official Announcement Trailer | Netflix

The Rebel Moon series is continuing at Netflix, although the most recent announcement isn’t for another movie. The streaming service announced Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, a standalone action video game set in director Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon space opera-verse, during its Geeked Week event on Thursday.

Blood Line is a top-down action game akin to Diablo 4 from Super Evil Megacorp, most recently known for the roguelike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. It lets players team up online to take down hordes of enemies. You can check out a little of the gameplay in the trailer above. Like other Netflix titles, this will only be available on mobile and only to Netflix subscribers through its app. You can sign up for the beta now.

The core gameplay involves choosing between four classes based on characters similar to the ones you meet in the movies: Bannerguard, Evoker, Kindred, and Forsaken. The Bannerguard is your high-damage tank, while Kindred is long-range. The Forsaken are for players who are fans of dealing damage with dual-wielding weapons. Finally, the Evoker is the healer and support character.

Netflix writes that each will have “unique backstories” and “specific Motherworld-vanquishing motivations” that will mirror what you’ll get with the characters watching the movies. The game will be live service, although because it’s available for free through a Netflix subscription, the updates will be in the form of narrative chapters that expand the story and help you build up a rebellion.

“And then when updates come in, it’s not just, ‘Oh, this one is always better,’ but it’s a new kind of piece to your puzzle and how you want to mix them up so they won’t just be the next thing that’s bigger and stronger, but it’ll actually be a different spice, as it were, to put into your recipes of your loadout,” Super Evil Megacorp design director Robert Gallerani said in a press briefing attended by Variety.

Super Evil Megacorp announced its partnership with Netflix in 2023, noting that it had been working with the media company on “an amazing new IP” that would allow it to be a “transmedia pioneer.” “We love building worlds, and with Netflix, we get the opportunity to be part of building a universe far larger than a single game – and we will build it simultaneously with the rest of the IP universe,” a spokesperson from the developer wrote.

While the first Rebel Moon did poorly with critics, including Digital Trends, Netflix reported it was the most-viewed title on the service within its first week of release with 29.3 million views. Later, Snyder claimed that it “probably” surpassed the number of people who saw Barbie in theaters. Netflix has since released the sequel, along with a director’s cut with extra scenes.

