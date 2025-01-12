 Skip to main content
Neverwinter Nights just received a new update, 23 years after its original release

A screenshot from Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.
The 2002 RPG Neverwinter Nights is a masterclass in game design. Now 23 years old, the community behind Neverwinter Nights has kept the game alive and active all this time — and it has been given a new, unofficial update “by unpaid software engineers from the NWN community.” This patch includes several quality of life improvements, graphical fixes, and performance boosts to keep the game running smoothly on modern hardware. For reference, roughly a year after Neverwinter Nights is when BioWare released the cult-classic Knights of the Old Republic. BioWare was at the height of its prowess with regard to storytelling and gameplay.

Despite the game’s age, it still has a long-standing community of fans and creators that give Neverwinter Nights nearly unlimited replayability. In addition to The Wailing Death campaign that comes with the original release of the game, Neverwinter Nights also has two other campaigns: Horde of the Underdark and Shadows of the Undrentide. If none of those tickle your fancy, then the fan-made campaigns might be the place to look. Think about it like a homebrew DnD campaign, except that it’s all programmed for you to play through at your leisure. There are dozens of fan-made campaigns to choose from, many of which are on-par with original Wizards of the Coast content in terms of quality.

As for what the “major performance improvements” listed in the update notes actually are, it isn’t clear. There are several persistent, ongoing fan servers running multiplayer modules that continue to grow and change, even if players aren’t actively involved at the time. The original game was not designed for multi-core processors, so there has always been a risk of bottlenecking during more demanding segments. If this patch allows Neverwinter Nights to make the most of modern hardware, then the modding scene could explode even further.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition was released on Steam in 2018 by Beamdog, and now that same studio has given its blessing to this latest patch. The Enhanced Edition brought several graphical improvements and compatibility for more modern hardware, but don’t worry; you don’t need a new version to experience the game. The original version of Neverwinter Nights is still a great experience, but be warned: it’s a lot more difficult than you might expect.

