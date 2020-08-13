  1. Gaming

New Spider-Man: Miles Morales details revealed

A new Entertainment Weekly interview looking at the past and future of Marvel Games reveals further details regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game will take place one year after the first title and will be a coming-of-age story that puts Miles in the middle of a war between a massive energy corporation and a criminal syndicate that threatens to destroy the younger Spider-Man’s home in Harlem.

Brian Horton, the game’s director, reconfirmed that the spinoff will take place during the winter and will be akin in scope to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Horton expanded on why they chose this format for Miles’ first outing as a superhero, stating that the more compact style allows for a more personal story to be told. Despite this, the game director assures that the title will have a “full story arc.”

The game will feature Peter Parker in a mentor role, helping Miles hone his spidery skills, of which he will have new ones such as bioshock and invisibility. Horton explained that while these new abilities, paired with unique animations, will make for a different experience playing as Miles, the powers will be an extension of who Miles is as a character and his growth as a new Spider-Man. Miles will be a more social character, his origin born out of thriving familial bonds rather than the tragic loss of Peter’s uncle, which made the seasoned Spider-Man a more distant protagonist.

Miles, of course, was an incredibly important side character in the first game, even playable in certain segments as a powerless bystander. Brian Intihar, Insomniac’s creative director, announced that Miles was initially going to be a post-credits reveal rather than an integral character throughout the game.

Intihar and the team knew at the time, however, that they’d eventually want to develop the young man into his own Spider-Man, and pivoted to make him more included in the story, realizing the importance of sowing the seeds of his character before he gets bitten by a radioactive spider. The post-credits reveal then became Miles debuting his wall-crawling abilities to Peter.

The article goes into more details regarding the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game and hints at upcoming announcements from Marvel Games.

