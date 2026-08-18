New GTA 6 leaked footage shows Jason shooting hoops and causing chaos on the road

Grand Theft Auto VI footage has leaked online less than two weeks before Rockstar Games is expected to offer a new look at the highly anticipated game, revealing small but potentially meaningful changes to gameplay.

Two clips, each a little over a minute long, reportedly show protagonist Jason shooting hoops and driving a modified Vapid Ganado pickup truck. The footage appears to come from an unfinished build, and the original uploads were quickly removed following copyright claims. The leaked videos also reportedly carried cryptocurrency advertisements and QR codes, making their authenticity difficult to independently establish. First spotted on Reddit, the leaked footage was quickly removed by Reddit’s legal team.

GTA 6 leak hints at a more interactive world

The basketball sequence may offer one of the more interesting clues about how Rockstar is approaching GTA 6. After Jason makes a basket, a “Focus” stat appears on screen, suggesting recreational activities could have some mechanical impact beyond simply giving players something to do between missions.

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The second clip provides a brief look at driving. Jason is seen behind the wheel of a heavily modified 1970 Vapid Ganado, a vehicle that resembles a classic Chevrolet El Camino-style pickup. During the sequence, a mail truck hits the vehicle, then repeatedly returns to ram Jason before the driver eventually stops to fight him.

A small devil-like icon appears after Jason wins the confrontation, potentially pointing toward an honor or reputation system. The footage also shows overhead prompts for changing Jason’s equipment, while small vehicle-related icons appear on the mini-map when he gets back behind the wheel.

Those details could point toward a more grounded approach to gameplay, although the limited footage is hardly enough to establish a major change in direction. The second clip was shared by a group called Cyberleek. The clip – even though it shows exciting details- pushes viewers to visit their website, which we will not recommend, and instead wait for the main reveal by Rockstar Games later this month.

Rockstar still has plenty left to reveal

The timing makes the leak particularly awkward for Rockstar. The studio is reportedly preparing an “extended look” at GTA VI through Netflix in nine days, meaning an official showcase is already close. The leaked material therefore offers only a short, low-quality glimpse at a game that Rockstar still has an opportunity to present properly.

The footage may also be old. Some observers have suggested the captures date from 2023, which would mean the final game could look substantially better than what appears in the leaked clips. Rockstar’s official presentation is expected to offer a much cleaner version of the game.

For players, the most interesting takeaway isn’t a couple of seconds of driving or basketball. Small systems such as Focus, equipment management, and possible reputation mechanics could indicate that Rockstar is giving Leonida more layers of interaction.

Until the official reveal arrives, however, those conclusions remain tentative. A two-minute leak can reveal what Rockstar was testing. It cannot tell us what ultimately made the cut.