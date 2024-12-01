What’s next in December 2024? 7 upcoming games you won’t want to miss

Table of Contents Table of Contents Delta Force (December 5) Fantasian Neo Dimension (December 5) Infinity Nikki (December 5) Marvel Rivals (December 6) Path of Exile 2 (December 6) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (December 9) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind (December 10) More new games in December 2024

While December is typically a quiet month for new video games, this year is particularly packed. Many high-profile games — many of which are tied to well-known franchises like Marvel, Indiana Jones, and Power Rangers — are coming out just in time for the holidays. It’s not just the big IPs that you need to keep an eye on, though; games like Infinity Nikki also have a chance to become some of 2024’s biggest breakout hits.

To help you keep track of all the video games coming out in the last month of 2024, I’m spotlighting the biggest games that you should be keeping an eye on.

Delta Force (December 5)

Recommended if you like: Battlefield 2042

Call of Duty has had a tremendous year thanks to Black Ops 6, but the next Battlefield game from EA still seems to be a ways off from release. Until then, Delta Force can tide you over. This is a Tencent-backed reboot of an old PC shooter series from NovaLogic and focuses on large-scale modern military battles. In addition, Delta Force will feature a mode inspired by extraction shooters. While its developers are framing this impending launch as a PC Global Open Beta, it’s just a renamed early access release of this free-to-play shooter as it will kick off the game’s seasonal live service support.

Delta Force’s PC Global Open Beta begins on December 5. It’s also in development for consoles and mobile.

Fantasian Neo Dimension (December 5)

Recommended if you like: Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster

In 2021, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi released Fantasian on Apple Arcade. It was an excellent turn-based RPG that stood out thanks to its beautiful environments that were scanned in from real-world dioramas. While this full-fledged RPG experience was trapped on Apple devices for some time, Square Enix is helping Sakaguchi’s Mistwalker bring the game to PC and consoles with visual, voice acting, soundtrack, and difficulty enhancements. Don’t let Fantasian’s mobile roots scare you off; this is one of the best RPGs of the decade. Don’t miss out on it.

Fantasian Neo Dimension launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on December 5.

Infinity Nikki (December 5)

Recommended if you like: Genshin Impact

Infinity Nikki has already garnered over 30 million pre-registrations, so there’s a good chance it is the video game industry’s next big hit. Infinity Nikki is a self-prescribed “open-world dress-up adventure,” where players can complete platforming challenges across a vast open-ended world as part of the grind to obtain new pretty outfits for their character. Don’t sleep on this game either, as it could break out in the same way games like Genshin Impact have previously.

Infinity Nikki launches for PC, PS5, iOS, and Android on December 5.

Marvel Rivals (December 6)

Recommended if you like: Overwatch 2

Marvel Rivals may be a pretty shameless copy of Overwatch, but that doesn’t make it any less appealing. It puts the hero back in hero shooter by featuring characters from the Marvel Universe. That includes beloved heroes and villains like Iron Man and Doctor Doom, as well as more obscure ones like Jeff the Baby Land Shark and Luna Snow. While the hero shooter formula has been played out at this point, Marvel Rivals’ comic book coat of paint makes it appealing enough to likely be a hit when it launches this month.

Marvel Rivals will be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 6

Path of Exile 2 (December 6)

Recommended if you like: Diablo IV

Path of Exile is one of the most prominent Diablo competitors out there, drawing many people in because it’s free to play. Path of Exile 2, which started as a major overhaul of the original but has since transformed into its own game, finally enters early access later this month after a delay out of November. If you’ve been getting a bit burnt out on Diablo IV and its Vessel of Hatred expansion, Path of Exile 2 is the game to play for more grindy, loot-driven isometric RPG action.

Path of Exile 2 enters early access on PC on December 6.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (December 9)

Recommended if you like: Wolfenstein: The New Colossus

Bethesda first teased MachineGames’ Indiana Jones titles years ago. Now, it’s finally out later this month. It’s a first-person action-adventure game starring Troy Baker as Harrison Ford’s iconic character. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will feature yet another memorable, puzzle-filled adventure for Indy and builds upon the fun first-person combat that can be found in MachineGames’ Wolfenstein titles. While it’s not going to be on PS5 for a few months, Game Pass subscribers on PC and Xbox Series X/S will be able to dive into it real soon.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches for PC and Xbox Series X/S on December 9. It will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog from day one.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind (December 10)

Recommended if you like: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Finally, there’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind from Tetris Forever developer Digital Eclipse. This is a retro-inspired beat ’em up based on the classic action show franchise. Essentially, Power Rangers is getting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge treatment, as this is a beat ’em up that will feel like it’s pulled straight out of the 16-bit era while graciously providing the power fantasy of being a Power Ranger. You’ll be able to pilot Dinozords and Megazords as well, which should be fulfilling for Power Rangers fans.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on December 10.

