CD Projekt Red clarified that the next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 will not roll out alongside the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the consoles are released later this year.

In February, CD Projekt Red revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will participate in Microsoft’s Smart Delivery System, which will allow players to buy a game for the Xbox One and play it on the Xbox Series X by downloading a free upgrade.

Players expected that once the Xbox Series X is rolled out, the free upgrade to take Cyberpunk 2077 into the next generation will already be available. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case.

In an earnings call, as translated by Video Games Chronicle, CD Projekt SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski said that with the cross-generation capabilities of the Xbox Series X, players who buy Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to run the game on the upcoming console right away.

“However, when it comes to a proper, full-blown next-gen version, that’s going to come later, we haven’t announced when and I don’t have a new comment here on that,” said Nowakowski.

In a statement to Video Games Chronicle, CD Projekt Red clarified that the “proper, full-blown next-gen version” that Nowakowski referred to was the previously announced Xbox Series X upgrade, and not a re-release for Microsoft’s new console.

Meanwhile, things are silent for the game’s PlayStation 5 version, so it looks like if an upgraded Cyberpunk 2077 will also roll out for Sony’s new console, it will likewise take some time.

“There’s no official announcement coming from PlayStation so we really can’t confirm or deny anything,” said Nowakowski. “It’s PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a comment, but we can’t jump the gun ahead of them.”

Cyberpunk 2077 release on track

While the full-scale Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will require some waiting, at least CD Projekt Red promised that the game will not be delayed for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to go ahead with its September 17 release date, after which the game will receive as much post-launch support as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Editors' Recommendations