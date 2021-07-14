Ever wonder which one of your favorite Nickelodeon characters would come out on top in a fight? Nickelodeon just announced a new Super Smash Bros-like fighting game, Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl, which will give you a chance to see which cartoons are the ultimate fighters.

While the idea of a Nickelodeon-themed fighter is a little silly, players in the fighting game community are keeping an open mind and believe the new title could be a legitimate competitive experience. The Super Smash Bros. series has been wildly successful after all. Is there really much of a difference between Isabelle from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Wii Fit Trainer squaring up in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a showdown between Spongebob Squarepants and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Not really! Of course, the popularity of the game will ultimately come down to the quality of the game — balanced characters, serious mechanics, and a robust player base.

All of that will be figured out post-launch. Until then, here’s everything we know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Release date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be released sometime in fall 2021. We haven’t been given an official release date, but the pre-order information at Target lists the release date as October 5 right now.

Platforms

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s great to hear that the title will be available on all major consoles, including both current- and last-gen consoles — you’ll be able to beat up some old-school cartoons no matter your platform preference.

Trailer

The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer gives us a montage of the game’s premier characters, as well as a bit of gameplay footage. It also teases “many more surprises,” so who knows what we’ll get when the game actually launches.

It’s being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, and published by GameMill Entertainment.

Gameplay

From what we get in the announcement trailer, it looks like gameplay in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will look really similar to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Four characters at a time will duke it out in arenas themed after Nickelodeon’s various shows until someone comes out on top. Each character will certainly have their own custom moveset that is true to their on-screen adventures. (We’re totally expecting Spongebob to have an OP bubble-blowing ranged attack.) According to reports, some additional moves can be unlocked for each character, although it’s unclear how that mechanic will work at this time.

The game will include 20 Nickelodeon-themed fighting stages at launch.

What characters are in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

Obviously, you want to know if your favorite Nickelodeon character made the cut. Here’s a list of confirmed launch-day characters and what Nickelodeon series they’re from:

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Multiplayer

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be playable in single-player or multiplayer, both local and online. Like any fighting title, multiplayer is going to be the focus, and the player base is going to be key to the game’s success. There’s no word on what online matchmaking will look like or if there will be any sort of ranking system at this point.

Is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl cross-platform?

No word yet on whether or not Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be cross-platform. We’re hesitantly optimistic that the game being released on all major platforms means that crossplay between them all might be worked out, but there’s been no official mention of it so far.

DLC

If Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl follows the same path as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there will likely be DLC characters and stages available down the road. Although we’ve got quite a list of fighters so far, there are definitely other Nickelodeon characters we’d love to see make an appearance.

While the game doesn’t have an exact release date yet, a pre-order option has popped up at Target and lists the release date as October 5, 2021. We expect to see pre-orders at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop soon.

