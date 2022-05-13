 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nick All-Stars adds Rocko, Hugh Neutron, and Jenny

By

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting some new characters, and they include Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot, Hugh Neutron from Jimmy Neutron, and Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life.

These characters will be paid DLC, with Jenny being available now. The new trailer shows Jenny facing off against other characters in the game like Reptar, Nigel Thornberry, Garfield, and Danny Phantom.

At the end of the trailer, Hugh Neutron is introduced while riding on his motorcycle. Players will be able to send opponents to the Shadow Realm with Hugh when he arrives in the game this summer. Rocko was briefly shown and he is scheduled to join the game in the fall.

Each character will come with unique stages and costumes. In the trailer, it looks like Jenny’s stage will be based on her hometown, Tremorton. Interestingly, Hugh, Jimmy Neutron’s father, was added to the game instead of the titular character. The show’s setting, Retroville, seems to be the most likely candidate for a stage. As for Rocko, he lives in the fictional O-Town.

In Digital Trends’ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl‘s review, we said, “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a wildly fun time if you’re coming to it for its competitive potential. However, your mileage may vary depending on if you’re a casual or hardcore player.”

You can also check out our story on how Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl‘s audience is fighting to keep the game’s scene alive.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Rebecca Hall faces a threat from her past in Resurrection

Rebecca Hall in Resurrection.

The best headphones for 2022

Close-up of earcup on Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

How to leave messages in Elden Ring

A player reading a message.

How to catch the legendary Pokémon in Pokémon: Let’s Go

pokemon lets go how to catch legendary header

How to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate online with friends

sora with pikachu and inkling

The best surge protectors you can get in 2022

Anker 12-outlet surge protector sitting on the ground.

How to unlock multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7

Two sports cars parked side by side on a rooftop in Japan in Gran Turismo 7.

How to use SignalRGB and sync all RGB devices

How to use Remote Play on PS4

playstation 4 remote play coming to windows mac ps4 streaming thumb

How to find hidden Unown in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

pokemon legends arceus find hidden unown pok mon

How to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Standing next to bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to make money fast in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A trainer holding a glowing Pokéball.

This AMD bundle proves that GPU prices are falling fast

AMD RX 6950 XT graphics card on a pink background.