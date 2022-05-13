Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting some new characters, and they include Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot, Hugh Neutron from Jimmy Neutron, and Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life.

These characters will be paid DLC, with Jenny being available now. The new trailer shows Jenny facing off against other characters in the game like Reptar, Nigel Thornberry, Garfield, and Danny Phantom.

At the end of the trailer, Hugh Neutron is introduced while riding on his motorcycle. Players will be able to send opponents to the Shadow Realm with Hugh when he arrives in the game this summer. Rocko was briefly shown and he is scheduled to join the game in the fall.

Each character will come with unique stages and costumes. In the trailer, it looks like Jenny’s stage will be based on her hometown, Tremorton. Interestingly, Hugh, Jimmy Neutron’s father, was added to the game instead of the titular character. The show’s setting, Retroville, seems to be the most likely candidate for a stage. As for Rocko, he lives in the fictional O-Town.

In Digital Trends’ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl‘s review, we said, “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a wildly fun time if you’re coming to it for its competitive potential. However, your mileage may vary depending on if you’re a casual or hardcore player.”

You can also check out our story on how Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl‘s audience is fighting to keep the game’s scene alive.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

