‘Night Trap 2’ development to accelerate after original’s ports completed

Night Trap 2, the sequel to ‘90s full-motion-video (FMV) classic Night Trap, is currently in the very early stages of development, with plans to kick its creation into gear once the ports of the remastered edition are complete. Although many of the future game’s details have yet to be worked out, we can confirm that the original game director, James Riley, will be heavily involved.

While the original Night Trap may not have been a great game in many respects, it’s very nostalgic for a brief era in gaming that pushed FMV as the future of the medium. So much so in fact, that this year will see the game’s re-release thanks to the efforts of Screaming Villains’ Tyler Hogle and now, as he wraps up console ports for the remastering, he’s also looking to a future sequel.

The game was hinted at in the MyLifeInGaming documentary (45:55) about the original Night Trap‘s development by Riley himself, and Digital Trends reached out to Hogle to confirm the game’s existence. He told us that, “NT2 will happen but still super early right now and I’ll be developing it again.”

He went on to point out that the game was currently in the very early stages and that the team was currently “bouncing ideas back and forth” about what it would be like.

Fans of the original game will be pleased to know that some of its creators will have a strong influence on the sequel, too. Hogle confirmed to Digital Trends that “Jim Riley will be heavily involved,” and that to some extent, Tom Zito, the original game’s executive producer, will also play a part in its creation.

Hogle did stress that we shouldn’t expect the game anytime soon, as it is in the very early stages of development. In reality, he said, the creation of Night Trap 2 wouldn’t go into full swing until ports of the re-release of the original Night Trap had been completed.

Although we don’t have any confirmed details on features in the sequel, Riley did suggest in the Night Trap documentary that he was interested in incorporating some virtual reality elements, possibly offering a 2D and VR mode for the game.

The Night Trap re-release will launch with a limited physical run on August 11, and digitally on PS4 and PC on August 15.

