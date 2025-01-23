 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Ninja Gaiden 4: release window, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
Ryu in the rain and lightning in Ninja Gaiden 4.
Koei Tecmo

With the return of so many classic series, such as Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Okami 2, Koei Tecmo didn’t want to be left out. After over a decade since the last mainline entry, the infamous ninja Ryu Hyabusa is back, but he’s not alone. Ninja Gaiden 4 was revealed at the top of 2025 and looks like a major evolution on the fast and brutal action the series pioneered. This upcoming video game isn’t as far away as some other upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games, so now’s the perfect time to sharpen your blades to see what challenges await when it arrives.

Ninja Gaiden 4 isn’t an upcoming Switch game, but there is a chance it could show up on the Switch 2.

Recommended Videos

Release window

Yakumo in a rainy city in Ninja Gaiden 4.
Koei Tecmo

Ninja Gaiden 4 is ready to Izuna Drop into your consoles sometime in fall 2025.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Platforms

A dilapidated city in Ninja Gaiden 4.
Koei Tecmo

Ninja Gaiden 4 is confirmed to be launching on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC via Steam. It will also be a Game Pass title for those subscribed to the service.

Trailers

The official announcement trailer for Ninja Gaiden 4 was the surprise opening to the Developer_Direct 2025 hosted by Xbox. This initial trailer was quick, but there was a lot more information given in the full direct and afterward.

The trailer itself begins by introducing us to the current state of Tokyo in the many years since the end of Ninja Gaiden 3. In that time, the Dark Dragon has returned and has been causing chaos and death within the city through an endless cursed rain. It isn’t Ryu who we see first, but a new character to the franchise named Yakumo who will serve as the protagonist. He is young, but with the potential to be a master ninja and is part of a clan rivaling the Raven clan. Of course, he will meet Ryu on his mysterious mission, though they appear to be at odds.

That said, Ryu will still play a major role in the story according to the developers.

Gameplay

Ninja Gaiden 4 screenshot
Xbox Achivements / Xbox Achivements

One thing made clear very early on is that both Yakumo and Ryu will be playable characters, though it seems like Yakumo will get the majority of the spotlight as new the protagonist.

The gameplay segments we’ve seen all have that signature Ninja Gaiden speed and brutality, but with the stylish nature co-developers PlatinumGames is known for. This is most evident in the speed of dodges, parries, and how several finishing moves cleave enemies in two and cause a brief pause with giant painstroke slashes and kanji appearing on the screen.

We already see that the classic Izuna Drop and Flying Swallow moves are making a return, but gameplay has evolved quite a bit. It is still intended to be challenging yet fair, but now Yakumo will have access to different styles. The first is Nue style which focuses on more sweeping attacks better suited to groups and can unleash a Bloodbath Kill that can cut clean through any enemies it hits in a single slash. Bloodraven style, on the other hand, is closer to the classic precision sword combat of the original games. Ryu appears to play using his classic moves and tools, though there are likely some changes here that we are not aware of just yet.

The two enemy types we know of so far are an army of cybernetic ninjas wielding various weapons. Bosses will be the most challenging fights, as you would expect. They all have the same tools as the player, forcing you to precisely time your attacks when the opportunity presents itself while making sure to properly dodge and block.

Weapons will be upgradable using Bloodbind Ninjutsu, but what ways they can be enhanced or how many weapons there are is still unclear.

Traversal has seen the biggest changes from previous games. There are still the classic wall-running and jumping moves of old, but now Yakumo will be able to do a ninja run, slide, grapple, and even grind on rails like Sonic.

Preoder

We only know that Ninja Gaiden 4 will arrive sometime this fall so we can’t give you any preorder information at this time. As soon as we know more, we will update this article.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The Witcher 4: everything we know so far
Ciri looking at a village in The Witcher 4.

When talking about the best RPGs you can play right now, The Witcher 3 is going to be brought up. In fact, odds are that it will even appear in most people's best games of all time list, and for good reason. Inspired by the book series of the same name, the first Witcher game is one of the best PC games, and has now become a household name thanks to the success of the Netflix show. However, after the third game, CD Projekt Red moved on to Cyberpunk 2077, and we were left wondering if we'd tossed our last coin to the Witcher.

It seems there are still more stories to tell in the Witcher universe, with multiple upcoming video game projects in the works. The most interesting, of course, is the next step in the story with The Witcher IV. We've taken our potions, oiled up our blades, and are ready to hunt down all the information we know so far about this highly anticipated upcoming game.

Read more
South of Midnight: release date, trailer, gameplay, and more
Hazel uses her powers in South of Midnight

There are plenty of upcoming Xbox Series X games to look forward to, but none as unique as South of Midnight. Set in the Deep South with a focus on authentic folklore and a stylized presentation rarely seen has put Compulsion Games' new project up there with the likes of Perfect Dark and Fable in terms of hype. Unlike those two, we have a better idea of when this upcoming video game will launch, plus trailers to dissect and gameplay to study. Here's the full story on everything we know about South of Midnight.

If you don't have an Xbox, worry not. We can help you find all the upcoming PlayStation 5 games, upcoming PC games, and upcoming Switch games too.
Release date

Read more
Destiny: Rising: release speculation, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more
A giant firefight in Destiny: Rising.

The next chapter in the Destiny saga is approaching, but it isn't in the form most Guardians were expecting. Instead of a proper Destiny 3 from the original developer Bungie, Destiny: Rising was revealed by developer NetEase Games as a free-to-play mobile game. While the mobile market has no doubt come a long way in terms of delivering console-quality experiences — there are plenty of upcoming mobile games on the horizon — Destiny fans are rightly cautious about how the massive live-service formula will translate. Perhaps even more important is the story, which some have invested over 10 years into. Let us act as your Ghost to guide you through all the information you need about Destiny: Rising.

If you're on the lookout for new games on your favorite platform, don't forget to visit our list of upcoming video game release dates or our articles on upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Switch games, upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming PC games.
Release date speculation

Read more