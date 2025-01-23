Ninja Gaiden 4 is coming, but you can play a new Ninja Gaiden 2 remake right now

After more than a decade of waiting, Ninja Gaiden 4 is on the way, along with a modern remake of Ninja Gaiden 2. Ninja Gaiden 4 is due out fall 2025, but if you can’t wait that long for blazing-fast ninja combat, you can jump into the remake of Gaiden 2 right now. It’s available to purchase and play today (and it’s on Game Pass!) Team Ninja dropped the announcement at the very start of today’s Xbox Developer Direct, setting the tone for the rest of the show.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is a collaborative project behind Team Ninja and Platinum Games, the studio behind beloved series like Bayonetta and Nier: Automata. The game takes place in a new setting with a new character, making it an excellent entry point for first-time players. It will retain the difficulty and bloody combat of the original trio while carving a whole new story for Yakumo to follow. Older fans, don’t worry: Ryu Hayabusa will still be making an appearance in the game, too. It will be available later this year on Xbox, PlayStation 5, Steam, and will come to Game Pass.

The game is a direct continuation of the third title in the franchise, but is set many years later. Graphically, the game looks outstanding. Smooth movement meshes with engrossing (and incredibly bloody) combat. Every blow you land feels damaging, but your opponents are no slouches, either.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is a remake of Ninja Gaiden 2 made in the Unreal Engine. It looks gorgeous, with touched up graphics and the same flowing gameplay the franchise is known for.

Team Ninja released the Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound teaser at the 2024 Game Awards, showing a side-scrolling, retro-inspired game. Its reception, and the reaction fans have had to the reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4, prove that there are still a lot of people ready to explore the punishing setting of the franchise once more.