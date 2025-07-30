 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound review: finding inner peace

By
A pair of eyes appears in the sky in Ninja Gaiden Ragebound.
Dotemu
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“When you get into the flow, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is ruthlessly satisfying.”
Pros
  • Unrivaled pixel art and animations
  • Perfectly tuned and readable bosses
  • Each stage offers unique challenges
Cons
  • Progression rewards are a bit lacking
  • Some stages drag on a bit too long
Buy Now

If there’s one word I would associate with action-platformers during the NES generation, it would be rage. Games like Mega Man, Contra, and Ninja Gaiden felt unbeatable even for a kid with endless amounts of free time to beat my head against them. Home console games were still following the design philosophy of the arcade, where the more a player died, the more quarters they had to pump into the machine to keep going. That, and the stiff difficulty helped hide just how short these games actually were. Rage was part of the experience — the fuel I needed to surmount those games where the deck was so heavily stacked against me.

Recommended Videos

With Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, it isn’t rage that guided me to victory. It was peace. This is the latest in a long line of retro-inspired games that aim to recreate the feeling of classic titles, but smooths over those sharp corners. I am still pushed to master my toolkit in order to clear stages and topple beautifully animated bosses, but at no moment did I feel I was unfairly punished. I could see how each hit or death could be avoided next time if I were to have played a little more carefully.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

This bite-sized 2D action platforming adventure plays by the rule of cool and mostly succeeds. Each stage introduces a new challenge or twist with incentives to revisit, bosses are consistently tough and rewarding to overcome, and the pixel art is breathtaking, but the lack of any additional core moves can make this journey start to feel repetitive by the end.

Flow like water

At first touch, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound looks and feels exactly like what my memory tells me a SNES game looked and felt like. Of course, games from that era couldn’t pull off half of what this game does, but it is a perfectly convincing imitation in all the right ways. That includes the core gameplay systems and level of challenge — it feels as hard as games did, but with just a few small but smart tweaks to make it feel fair.

Hitting that perfect line of attacking, bouncing, and platforming to weave through the level is when Ragebound is firing on all cylinders

As Kenji, I can have a limited but encompassing moveset of slashes, a dodge, jump, and ability to scale walls and hang from ceilings. Once Kumori adds her abilities to the mix after the first act, I get access to a ranged kunai, an additional second weapon that can be swapped out with various arcs and effects, and an ultimate attack that functions off of a second meter. It’s a deliberately restrained set of attacks that forced me to learn how I should approach enemies and what positions to avoid. Not being able to slash up, for example, makes standing directly below enemies always a bad option, but there’s no scenario where I don’t have at least one move to respond with.

Dodges have full invincibility while active, but there are always additional ways to approach or avoid enemies. There’s no double-jump per se, but a new guillotine boost lets me strike downward while in the air and bounce off of any enemy or (most) projectiles for extra airtime. There’s no separation between combat and platforming, even with the bosses. Stages are crafted with a flow in mind that I found myself naturally falling into. When I reach that zen state, hitting that perfect line of attacking, bouncing, and platforming to weave through the level is when Ragebound is firing on all cylinders.

A ninja climbs in Ninja Gaiden Ragebound.
Dotemu

The main new element Ragebound introduces is charge attacks that end up adding far more depth than they appear at first blush. On the surface, these are just ways to dish out far more powerful attacks and can be triggered by either sacrificing some health to gain a charge or attacking glowing enemies. In either case, you only get one attack per charge and if you don’t use it, you lose it. Just like levels are designed so enemies appear in such a way that I am able to flow through them in one deadly dance once I find the rhythm, these charged attack opportunities test my ability to recognize the “puzzle” in front of me, as it were, and target the right enemies in the right order to most efficiently get through.

Things get more complex when these colored enemies appear in blue or purple, each one associated with either a Kenji or Kumori attack to grant me the charge. If I react too fast and hit them with the wrong attack, I miss out on the charge and have to deal with whatever large foe it was meant to dispatch in a single hit far more slowly. It isn’t a major punishment, but a slight sting to remind me to keep my cool.

All this coalesces into a game that appears to be your basic retro slash-em-up, but hides a deep well of mechanical depth that is a thrill to master.

Pure ’80s

In the early hours, Ragebound hints at presenting a deeper story than its NES-era inspirations, but quickly falls back on campy tropes. That’s not a bad thing, but there was a missed opportunity to flesh out the developing relationship between rivals turned reluctant allies Kenji and Kumori. Instead, the two quip at each other a couple of times before fully trusting one another. In a game about ninjas, demons, and magical crystals, it doesn’t detract from the ’80s action adventure it aims to be, but could have elevated it if it had been given more attention.

Boss fights are the exclamation point punctuating each stage

The various stages cover all the expected environments, from forests to trains and underground labs. Beyond the expected auto-scrollers and elevator sections, each stage introduces at least one new concept that helps keep the tedium at bay. This could be something like having to move between cover as explosions go off in the background or racing upward to avoid a fire. There are also moments where I transition over to Kumori’s spirit and the game shifts to a time-based obstacle course focusing on her ranged moveset that serve as fun little shakeups to the regular flow of a stage.

A ninja fights demons in Ninja Gaiden Ragebound.
Dotemu

Despite those efforts, many stages drag on for a bit too long with nothing new or interesting happening for long stretches of slashing. That works well for short bursts, but eventually becomes a little fatiguing. And I felt that exhaustion set in quicker over my playtime since the only part of my moveset that can be changed is a subweapon.

The ranking, challenge, and collectible systems are a fun incentive to replay stages, but lack any meaningful rewards if you don’t care about getting higher rankings. The gear and subweapons one of the hidden currencies unlocks are quite tame and offer more ways to make the game more difficult (in exchange for higher ranks) than they offer buffs. That’s fantastic for those who want to impose extra challenges on themselves, but the only externally enticing reward for me was the scrolls that unlocked new challenge stages.

Ragebound stays exciting because I always win by the skin of my teeth

Boss fights are the exclamation point punctuating each stage, but share the same strengths and weaknesses as the stages. These fights pushed me right to the limit in terms of execution, but don’t demand perfection. Perhaps my skill level was just right, but every boss took me a handful of tries and fell with me typically one or two hits away from death, clutching it out at the last moment. Every boss is lavishly animated with moves that are meant to be read and reacted to. Typically, I would see a way to avoid an attack first, then later realize what move I could be using to deal damage while avoiding it. Each one demanded mastery of my entire moveset.

Because my core toolbelt remains unchanged throughout the game, there’s never a sense of bosses getting more complex. Yes, each one has its unique moves and phases it goes through, but I’m never asked to incorporate anything to beat the last boss I wasn’t using against the first, and yet Ragebound stays exciting because I always win by the skin of my teeth. What it lacks in innovation, it makes up for with pure, stylish, and satisfying action platforming that wants me to feel cool above anything else. By doing away with the nasty tricks that made the older titles so rage-inducing and instead rewarding my mastery of remaining calm under pressure, Ragebound is a wild success.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound was tested on PC.

Buy Now
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Smite 2 roles, explained
Key art for SMITE 2.

Smite 2 sticks to most of what made the first Smite so successful, including all of the basic gameplay mechanics and design philosophies the popular MOBA is best known for. However, this sequel has changed the way roles work, doing away with the original's class-based design in favor of a loose and flexible system that allows you to use any god in any role if you build and play them correctly. While there are still gods best suited for certain roles, the creativity this extra freedom allows can be very rewarding for new and returning players alike. Here's what you need to know about each role in Smite 2.
Solo
The Solo roster is comprised of characters designed for, well, the Solo lane. Because this is a 1v1 lane, your goal is to clear waves more quickly while also dealing as much damage to your opponent as possible. Because you need to equally be able to survive their incoming attacks, you'll generally want to focus on a Bruiser-style build, which consists of both offensive and defensive items. Counterbuilding is more important here than in nearly any other role, as you'll spend quite a lot of time engaged in a battle of attrition seeing who can force the other person out of the lane to score a few hits on a tower. Later in the game, you'll become a frontliner alongside the Support to help control the flow of teamfights.
Recommended god for newbies:
Chaac offers low cooldowns, solid lane clear, and a powerful area-of-effect ult that is easy to land and silences foes momentarily. He also has sustainability via an ability that self-heals.
Jungle
The Jungle role is among the hardest to master in Smite 2, as you'll spend your time rotating around the map and learning when you need to rush to the aid of your teammates. This is a job for those who enjoy playing as an assassin of sorts by ganking enemy players from each of the three lanes. However, it's not as easy as just being a killing machine because you'll also need to quickly and consistently farm jungle camps throughout the map while you plan to make those moves on out-of-position foes. If you aren't clearing camps (or have them stolen by the enemy Jungler), you'll fall behind in level and make things more difficult on your team. It can take quite some time to learn how to play Jungle effectively, but when you do, you can turn the tides of a match in mere moments.
Recommended god for newbies:
Thor offers an easy-to-hit stun and straightforward kit designed to deal huge damage. Additionally, his ultimate ability allows him to cover a lot of ground to catch unsuspecting opponents.
Middle
The Middle role is among the most important in a match of Conquest because the Middle lane is a central convergence spot for large team pushes. Your goal here is to clear your lane very quickly and keep your opponent pushed back to their tower as much as possible so that your team can use your lane as a way to cross back and forth to other lanes without much fear of repercussions. Winning the Middle lane can often be what leads your group to victory, as it will funnel both teams to the center of the map to engage in a large-scale battle that, if your team plays well, could result in a deicide (team wipe) for your foes. In the late-game, this is likely to give you a chance to take down their titan and wrap up the match.
Recommended god for newbies:
Kukulkan has excellent lane clearing capabilities, an attack that slows foes hit, and a very hard-hitting ultimate ability. His dash can also let him get in and out of engagements quickly.
Support
The Support role is exactly what it sounds like: supporting your team and setting them up for success. You'll begin matches in the Duo lane with your Carry, but as the match progresses and they're clearing the lane alone, you'll need to move around the map to assist others, too. Support gods tend to have abilities that lock enemies down or displace them so that your team can dish out massive damage. Depending on the god, though, you may also need to help via healing or bolstering your team with stat-boosting abilities. Your job as a Support isn't to earn the largest damage numbers at the end of a match, but you'll be every bit as important to your team's success as those who do.
Recommended god for newbies:
Khepri provides a lot of control opportunities via a stun and a grab, both of which are fairly easy to land. Plus, his ultimate ability can be used to save himself or another player from death.
Carry
The Carry role is designed to provide your team with a deadly damage dealer that can quite literally carry the team to victory in the late-game. Your goal is to begin in Duo lane with a Support and work diligently at scoring a few early kills while farming your lane. In most cases, you won't be majorly powerful in that early part of the match, but your damage will begin to ramp up rapidly after you've built 3-4 items, allowing you to spring into action in later teamfights and rapidly destroy your opponents. All of this damage will help you take down objectives quickly as well, making you a vital component of your team's strategy beginning around the 15-20 minute mark and beyond as they work hand-in-hand with you to shred through anything in your path.
Recommended god for newbies:
Cupid can provide support for himself and others via healing, has a dash for quick escapes, and can dish out solid auto-attack damage. His wide area-of-effect ultimate ability can even slow enemies down for big damage opportunities.

Read more
The best video game consoles for 2024
A PS5 Pro that's floating in front of a gray background. It's turned to the side.

It's a fantastic time to be a gamer — when it comes to platform choice, there have never been more options available.

You could grab a PlayStation 5 and enjoy its killer lineup of exclusives or dive into the Xbox Series X's deep game library (not to mention the fantastic deal that is Game Pass). Fandoms aside, the race between the two major consoles is closer than you'd think.

Read more
Stardew Valley 1.6 has finally arrived on consoles and mobile
Special Orders board in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley console and mobile players will want to start a new farm soon. The long-awaited 1.6 update is finally available for all platforms on Monday, bringing with it a new farm type, more dialogue with NPCs, new events, and too many other things to count.

The 1.6 update launched for PC players on March 19, so console and mobile players have been waiting almost eight months for the release. In July, developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it was taking longer than expected. The following month, he wrote in another post that the ports have been the "primary focus" for the team. He had even stopped working on the Stardew follow-up Haunted Chocolatier to get the console and mobile updates finished.

Read more