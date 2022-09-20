 Skip to main content
Nintendo account sign-ins via Facebook, Twitter will be discontinued

Cristina Alexander
By

The option to sign in to your Nintendo Account through Facebook and Twitter will be discontinued on October 25.

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that users will not able to link their Facebook and Twitter accounts to their Nintendo Accounts, nor be able to create a new Nintendo Account through those social media platforms from that day forward. The company says users won’t be able to participate in My Nintendo Missions that involve linking your Facebook and Twitter accounts to your Nintendo Account to earn My Nintendo Points as a result of the discontinuation of the social media sign-in feature.

As of 10/25/2022, it will no longer be possible to sign in to a Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account. We apologize for any inconvenience.

More info on signing in from 10/25/2022:https://t.co/hxcwFP1O9s

&mdash; Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 20, 2022

Nintendo did offer a few more options for those who still don’t want to sign in to their Nintendo Account through the Nintendo site proper. You can sign in through your Google or Apple account. Beyond that, you must sign in with your Nintendo Account password.

We’ve reached out to Nintendo to ask if the change will affect users’ ability to share screenshots and videos to social platforms from the Nintendo Switch. We will update the story when it responds.

Fans have speculated that Nintendo won’t allow fans to sign in to their Nintendo Accounts through Facebook and Twitter for security reasons. However, Nintendo has not confirmed that the decision to discontinue sign-ins through the social media accounts is a result of security issues that may have come up, nor that it will affect sharing in any way.

Although Nintendo hasn’t given a specific reason as to why it’s taking away the ability for people to sign into their Nintendo Account through Facebook and Twitter, it’s safe to assume that it is hoping to get everyone who owns a Nintendo Switch to have a Nintendo Account and move them into that ecosystem. As far as image sharing goes, Nintendo is discontinuing that feature for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U on October 25 as well.

