Nintendo Direct E3 2021: When it starts and where to watch

Nintendo is probably in the best place to handle the all virtual E3 this year. The company has been running its digital Nintendo Directs for years now, replacing traditional live keynotes. For Nintendo, its E3 game plan is basically unchanged. This year the company will have a 40-minute Direct that will exclusively deal with Switch games, and most of them will come out this year. Here’s what you need to know to watch it.

When to watch the Nintendo E3 Direct

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

Nintendo will broadcast its Nintendo Direct for E3 at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 15, the final day of the show. The Direct will be 40 minutes long and will feature news on games exclusively, many of which are slated for 2021 release. Nintendo will jump into a three-hour session of Nintendo Treehouse Live following the showcase for an extensive look at the gameplay of some of the announced games.

Where to watch the Nintendo E3 Direct

You will be able to watch the E3 Nintendo Direct on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channel. These broadcasts will start simultaneously so watch it on your preferred platform.

What to expect from the Nintendo E3 Direct

When Nintendo announced the time and date for its Direct it mentioned that it will talk about Switch games that will mostly come out in 2021. Many fans are speculating that we will see more information about Breath of the Wild 2. A Direct earlier this year that focused on the Legend of Zelda and its 35th anniversary only briefly mentioned Breath of the Wild 2. The hope is that the company wanted to save it for this year’s E3.

Other likely games are Splatoon 3, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Game Builder Garage, and hopefully the last two DLC fighters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

There’s one thing you shouldn’t expect to see: the Switch Pro. Nintendo emphasizes that the event will only focus on software, which rules out the possibility of a new console reveal this year. There are rumors that Nintendo will reveal the system before the show, but the window on that speculation is closing.

