Nintendo Direct June 2024: How to watch and what to expect

The next Nintendo Direct, confirmed earlier this year alongside a Switch successor, is nearly upon us. Nintendo took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that a lengthy Nintendo Direct is just one day away. This is shaping up to be quite a significant Direct for the Nintendo Switch, as it’s quite possibly the last one that we’ll get without knowing more about whatever the hybrid gaming platform’s follow-up is going to be.

With unreleased Nintendo Switch games like Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition and Metroid Prime 4 still on the horizon, we know Nintendo has some important upcoming games it can talk about. There are bound to be some surprises as well, so all Nintendo fans should be tuning in. If you’re planning to do just that, we’ve rounded up all the necessary information you need to know before watching the June 2024 Nintendo Direct.

When is the June 2024 Nintendo Direct?

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct will begin at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 18. Nintendo says the presentation will last “roughly 40 minutes,” so it’ll be wrapped up well before 8 a.m. PT.

How to watch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct 6.18.2024 – Nintendo Switch

As is always the case with Nintendo Directs, the whole thing will be live-streamed directly from Nintendo’s YouTube channel. we’ve embedded the link above so you can watch the whole show straight from this webpage.

What to expect from the June 2024 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo says that this will be a “livestream focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024.” Right now, the unreleased first-party games with release dates are Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (June 27) and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition (July 18). Beyond that, Nintendo’s game lineup for the back half of 2024 is a mystery, so it has a lot to reveal. Maybe we finally see Metroid Prime 4 in action?

There is one thing we know we won’t see, though. “There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation,” Nintendo stated outright. If you were hoping to be surprised by learning what was next for Nintendo in the hardware space at this event, then you’ll be disappointed. Hopefully, that means we’ll get an extremely clear picture of what the Nintendo Switch’s game lineup looks like for the rest of its life cycle as Nintendo’s primary console.

