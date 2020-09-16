Nintendo announced that it’s holding a livestream event featuring info about third-party games for the Switch console.

Nintendo broke the news on Twitter, calling it a “Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners.”

When is the Nintendo Direct mini?

The live stream will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 17. There’s no word on how long it will last or what specific games Nintendo will feature.

How do I watch the Nintendo Direct mini?

Nintendo is streaming the event on its YouTube page.

What will be featured at the Nintendo Direct mini?

While Nintendo has been fairly scant with the details of the stream, there’s a good chance it’ll showcase various upcoming third-party games, potentially including Bravely Default 2, a Square Enix game with a 2020 release date. Bayonetta 3, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Doom Eternal, could also potentially be showcased.

In a previous Nintendo Direct mini from last month, Nintendo focused on titles like Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Just Dance 2021, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, and DLC content for Minecraft Dungeons.

Nintendo has been steadily releasing new games and information about upcoming content lately, all while Microsoft and Sony release their own next-generation consoles for the 2020 holiday season.

On September 18, Nintendo releases Super Mario 3D All-Stars, featuring Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy in one package. On October 30, it’s releasing Pikmin 3 Deluxe, an expanded version of the 2013 Wii U title. Nintendo also announced Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a game meant to flesh out the story before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo’s Switch continues to be a popular console for the company, and in August, the company outsold the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, according to the NPD Group, an organization that tracks industry sales and revenue.

“Hardware spending increased 37% in August 2020 when compared to a year ago, to $229 million,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Nintendo Switch set a new U.S. August hardware dollar sales record, besting the August 2008 dollar sales of the Nintendo Wii. Nintendo Switch unit sales volume more than doubled when compared to a year ago.”

Editors' Recommendations