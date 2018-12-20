Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to offering sales for games on its systems, but the company must be feeling generous for the holidays, as a number of the best Switch games are currently available at drastically reduced prices.
Multiple publishers — both big and small — are partnering with Nintendo for holiday sales. Team17 is currently offering the excellent The Escapists 2 for $11 rather than $20, and Yoku’s Island Express had its price cut in half to just $10.
THQ Nordic is also participating with some of its own Switch games. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is on sale for $24, and the acclaimed shooter Sine Mora EX is only $9 right now. The latter game typically costs $30, making this a 70 percent discount.
If you haven’t purchased the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy yet, it can be yours for $26 right now, and the 3DS game Monster Hunter Generations had its price cut from $40 to just $15. It isn’t Monster Hunter World, but it still delivers plenty of beast-slaying action.
Diablo III: Eternal Collection just came to Switch in November and you can get it during the sale for $40. If you need to keep your kids busy during the holiday season, Santa Tracker can also be yours for just $2 — we’re not sure what the application actually does, but it comes with access to Santa Claus’ personal blog!
Don’t sleep on those indie games, either. The action game Furi received a 50 percent discount to $10, and Battle Chef Brigade only costs $12. The latter game combines elements of cooking games, beat-’em-ups, and role-playing games together in a unique and addictive mix.
Nintendo Labo is a great way for kids and adults alike to learn about the Nintendo Switch’s unique features while also building a fun new toy, and Nintendo partnered with GameStop to offer a nice deal on the sets. There are three currently available — the robot, variety, and vehicle kits — and you can purchase any two of them from GameStop for just $100 through December 22.
Most of the sales on the Nintendo Switch eShop will last until January 2 or January 3. Check the official website for exact dates regarding your favorite games or publishers.
