Digital Trends
Gaming

Nintendo’s eShop sale offers big discounts on some of the best Switch games

Gabe Gurwin
By

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to offering sales for games on its systems, but the company must be feeling generous for the holidays, as a number of the best Switch games are currently available at drastically reduced prices.

Multiple publishers — both big and small — are partnering with Nintendo for holiday sales. Team17 is currently offering the excellent The Escapists 2 for $11 rather than $20, and Yoku’s Island Express had its price cut in half to just $10.

THQ Nordic is also participating with some of its own Switch games. Battle Chasers: Nightwar is on sale for $24, and the acclaimed shooter Sine Mora EX is only $9 right now. The latter game typically costs $30, making this a 70 percent discount.

If you haven’t purchased the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy yet, it can be yours for $26 right now, and the 3DS game Monster Hunter Generations had its price cut from $40 to just $15. It isn’t Monster Hunter World, but it still delivers plenty of beast-slaying action.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection just came to Switch in November and you can get it during the sale for $40. If you need to keep your kids busy during the holiday season, Santa Tracker can also be yours for just $2 — we’re not sure what the application actually does, but it comes with access to Santa Claus’ personal blog!

Don’t sleep on those indie games, either. The action game Furi received a 50 percent discount to $10, and Battle Chef Brigade only costs $12. The latter game combines elements of cooking games, beat-’em-ups, and role-playing games together in a unique and addictive mix.

Nintendo Labo is a great way for kids and adults alike to learn about the Nintendo Switch’s unique features while also building a fun new toy, and Nintendo partnered with GameStop to offer a nice deal on the sets. There are three currently available — the robot, variety, and vehicle kits — and you can purchase any two of them from GameStop for just $100 through December 22.

Most of the sales on the Nintendo Switch eShop will last until January 2 or January 3. Check the official website for exact dates regarding your favorite games or publishers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas from under $25 to $100
viewsonic XG240R
Computing

ViewSonic’s 1080p gaming monitor lets you experience the action in style

ViewSonic is catering to gamers with its latest monitor, the XG240R. Featuring a 1080p 144Hz panel, RGB lighting, and a fast 1ms response time, you can conquer your opponents and do it in style.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

Gifting a PS4? Avoid long updates and start gaming right away with our guide

The PlayStation 4 makes a great Christmas gift, but there are quite a few things you need to do before you can play. Here's how you can prepare a PlayStation 4 for gifting in advance.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
dreams preview playstation experience 15058
Gaming

Ambitious Playstation 4 exclusive ‘Dreams’ gets a beta; some players can join now

Media Molecule's PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams is one of the most ambitious games ever made, and you can try out the game during a public beta test in January. The final game will have PlayStation VR support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ps4 spider man adds sam raimi suit spidermanraimisuitps4
Gaming

‘Spider-Man’ for PlayStation 4 adds suit from original Sam Raimi film

Insomniac Games has added the suit Tobey Maguire wore in 2002's Sam Raimi film as a free update for all players. The game released back in September to rave reviews, and is one of our favorite titles of 2018.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The holidays are for gaming, not waiting. Here's how to gift a Nintendo Switch

If you're gifting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you may want to prep it beforehand so it's ready to use out of the box. From the initial setup to downloading games, we're here to help you get the Switch ready for the holidays.
Posted By Steven Petite
red dead redemption 2 best guns and where to find them 20181218125855
Gaming

Become the best sharpshooter around with these guns in 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Red Dead Redemption 2 features around 60 different weapons across five or six classes of guns, depending on how you count. In our RDR2 guns guide, we detail the best guns for each class, all of which can be obtained and upgraded easily.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Here’s where to buy a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas

Christmas is almost here, but you still have time to purchase the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch to give as a gift. Here's where you can find the console in time for Christmas.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros ultimate how to get piranha plant dlc piranhasmash
Gaming

Want the Piranha Plant in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Here's how to get it

The Piranha Plant character will arrive as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2019. Here's how you can get the character for free using either a physical or digital version of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PC build-out guide
Computing

We built this powerful 4K gaming rig for under $1,000. Here's what's inside

Think you can make a 4k Gaming PC Build for Under $1,000? We know you can. That's why we've put together a list of great components which can help you get started on your road to ultra HD gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nvidia Shield TV 16gb Android TV
Gaming

Nvidia says you can supercharge GeForce Now game streaming with these routers

Gamers looking to jump into Nivida's GeForce game streaming service may want to pay attention to a new list of routers officially recommended by the company with an eye toward decreasing latency and improving your overall experience.
Posted By Michael Archambault
board games walmart free gift card
Deals

These fun family board games come with a free gift card at Walmart

The holidays are the perfect time to bring out the board games and get everyone engaged in some family fun. Walmart is now offering free eGfit cards when you purchase a new board game. This deal can save you up to $20 on your next order.
Posted By Jenifer Calle