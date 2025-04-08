Nintendo just landed a huge console exclusive for Switch and Switch 2

Supergiant just confirmed Hades 2 will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at launch, though it will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series at a later date. Supergiant broke the news in the latest Creator’s Voice at Nintendo, where studio leads Greg Kasavin, Amir Rao, and Darren Korb spoke about the development process and what inspired the new gameplay elements in the sequel.

Hades 2 is the studio’s first-ever sequel and a direct follow-up to its predecessor, a game that took home numerous Game of the Year awards. Until now, all of its games have been one-offs like Bastion and Transistor. “After more than 15 years, we decided to try one,” Kasavin said. “We approach sequels with a great deal of fear and respect,” he added with a laugh.

The team emphasizes the performance of the game and how smooth the controls are, attributing many of those qualities to the hardware capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2.

“We learned so much from developing the original game on Nintendo Switch, and we wanted to take those learnings forward on Nintendo Switch 2. That meant for us being completely uncompromising when it comes to performance,” said Rao, Studio Director at Supergiant Games. “We really, really, really want our games to perform at 60 frames per second, and with the extra power of the Nintendo Switch 2 we know we can push some of the graphical features with the extra power.”

Unfortunately, you’ll have to be patient while you wait for the launch. Neither Nintendo nor Supergiant Games has given a specific date, but the Creator’s Voice video ends with a line stating “more information coming later this year.” Rao ends the presentation by saying, “We could not make these games without the support of our fans, and we’re really grateful for it.”

If you don’t want to wait to play the sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed roguelikes of the last decade, it’s available in early access now on Steam.