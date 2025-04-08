 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo just landed a huge console exclusive for Switch and Switch 2

By
Hades 2 key art from its first trailer.
Supergiant Games

Supergiant just confirmed Hades 2 will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at launch, though it will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series at a later date. Supergiant broke the news in the latest Creator’s Voice at Nintendo, where studio leads Greg Kasavin, Amir Rao, and Darren Korb spoke about the development process and what inspired the new gameplay elements in the sequel.

Hades 2 is the studio’s first-ever sequel and a direct follow-up to its predecessor, a game that took home numerous Game of the Year awards. Until now, all of its games have been one-offs like Bastion and Transistor. “After more than 15 years, we decided to try one,” Kasavin said. “We approach sequels with a great deal of fear and respect,” he added with a laugh.

The team emphasizes the performance of the game and how smooth the controls are, attributing many of those qualities to the hardware capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Recommended Videos

“We learned so much from developing the original game on Nintendo Switch, and we wanted to take those learnings forward on Nintendo Switch 2. That meant for us being completely uncompromising when it comes to performance,” said Rao, Studio Director at Supergiant Games. “We really, really, really want our games to perform at 60 frames per second, and with the extra power of the Nintendo Switch 2 we know we can push some of the graphical features with the extra power.”

Related

Unfortunately, you’ll have to be patient while you wait for the launch. Neither Nintendo nor Supergiant Games has given a specific date, but the Creator’s Voice video ends with a line stating “more information coming later this year.” Rao ends the presentation by saying, “We could not make these games without the support of our fans, and we’re really grateful for it.”

If you don’t want to wait to play the sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed roguelikes of the last decade, it’s available in early access now on Steam.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X: which system is right for you
A Switch 2 sits on a display next to its controller.

Gamers love to compare one console to another to know which will provide the best experience. The latest entry in the console market is the Nintendo Switch 2, which crushes the previous version when directly comparing the Switch 2 vs. Switch, but that's to be expected of any generational leap. The more interesting questions are how things shake out with the Switch 2 vs. PS5, Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck, and Switch 2 vs. Xbox Series X. Technical power is one thing, but there's more to a console than just raw power. We have compared everything a gamer should consider when deciding whether or not to buy a new console, from the best games to controllers and price, to make sure you know which console is right for you.

Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X specs

Read more
I played 11 Nintendo Switch 2 games. Here’s what I thought of each
Bowser in Mario Kart World.

It's been a whirlwind week for Nintendo fans. On Wednesday, the company fully lifted the lid on the Nintendo Switch 2 with a perfectly executed Direct presentation. That moment of elation gave way to anxiety as players sorted through the console's controversial new pricing strategy. Then came complete panic as President Donald Trump's freshly announced tariffs on foreign imports caused Nintendo to postpone preorders for the system in the United States. You can't blame Nintendo fans for feeling a little stressed out right now.

The saving grace of all this is that the Switch 2 is still slated to launch on June 5 and it's bringing a ton of exciting games along with it. At a press event on Wednesday, I went hands-on with nearly a dozen Switch 2 games, from first-party heavy-hitters to Switch 2 Editions of old favorites. I've posted my impressions of several games throughout the week, but for the sake of ease, I'm rounding them all up in one place. Curious about just how good Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is? How does it feel to drive a wheelchair around with mouse controls? Is Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour really worth a few bucks? You can find all those answers right here.

Read more
Kirby Air Riders: release window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Kirby riding on a flying star looking back towards the camera

The list of upcoming Switch 2 games is packed with major Nintendo franchises. The system is launching with Mario Kart World, and a month later we will have Donkey Kong Bananza, but there's one other beloved mascot we learned will be hitting the system this year. Kirby Air Riders is a sequel to the cult-classic GameCube game Kirby Air Ride, both of which are directed by the legendary Masahiro Sakurai of Smash Bros. fame. Since this is likely most people's first exposure to this Kirby spin-off, some might write it off as the lesser of Nintendo's racing franchises but that couldn't be further from the truth. Here's everything you need to know about Kirby Air Riders.

Release window

Read more