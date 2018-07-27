Digital Trends
Gaming

Put the pedal to the metal with the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit

Gabe Gurwin
By

Nintendo Labo launched back in April, and we immediately fell in love with its simple but ingenious mix of creation tools and genuinely fun buildable gadgets, but the company isn’t stopping with the Variety Kit and Robot Kit. The new Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit launches this September, and it will take you to the land, air, and sea.

Releasing on September 14 for $70, the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit contains the software and cardboard pieces you need to control a Toy-Con car, plane, and submarine. In the trailer, we see a young player assemble a steering wheel, pedal, and cardboard key, which then activate an in-game buggy that can be raced around an open field. By pulling a cord next to the steering wheel, the buggy’s afterburners are activated and it’s sent soaring over a jump.

With the buggy in midair, the player pulls out the key and slots into a flight stick, which causes the vehicle to morph into an airplane. After diving down into the water, the key is removed from the flight stick and put into the control column , and the plane morphs into a submarine. Using two wheels on either side of the column, the player is able to control engines independently and navigate the rocks underwater.

The Vehicle Kit seems like the perfect companion for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which recently added support for the motorcycle. Using the handlebars, players are able to race around the track just like platers using traditional controllers — there isn’t really a way to alter your speed in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which could be an issue for the pedal in the Vehicle Kit.

Just like with the Variety and Robot Kits, the Vehicle Kit’s software includes the creation tool Toy-Con Garage. The tool allows players to create entirely new gadgets using their Switch and some cardboard, and some of the ones we’ve seen thus far have been absolutely incredible. They included a working analog alarm clock and a “solar-powered” cardboard accordion that relies on the Joy-Con’s camera to determine which notes to play. With even more time to experiment, we’re sure even more amazing things will come from Labo.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Alto's Odyssey' aims to amplify adventure without sacrificing serenity
Up Next

LinkedIn lets you send voice messages that probably no one will listen to
Coffee Lake-S
Computing

Leak shows Intel’s 9th-gen Core i7 desktop CPU won’t have hyper-threading

A supposed leak suggests that Intel will not provide hyper-threading tech on its ninth-generation Core i7-9700K CPU. This news is notable because it would be Intel’s first Core i7 part served up without hyper-threading.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
valve chat update encryption groups newsteamchat02
Computing

The new Steam chat system is now out of beta and available to all users

Valve has overhauled Steam's chat functions to add encryption to voice calls, new group chat functions, and a more streamlined friends list to bring it up to date with some of its competition.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Jon Martindale
detroit become human ending guide kara
Gaming

Here’s every game you’ll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro can play any PS4 game, but a select number of titles have been optimized to take advantage of the platform. Here's list of every new and upcoming game that will benefit from the PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Windows 7
Gaming

Steam’s revamped chat client makes it easier to game with friends

Steam's overhauled chat client has exited beta and is available now for all users. The client adds group chat, channels, encrypted voice chat, and sharing of inline GIFs and videos.
Posted By Steven Petite
fallout miami mod trailer falloutmiami
Gaming

‘Fallout: Miami’ mod offers ‘Fallout 4’ a taste of (a destroyed) paradise

The official trailer for Fallout: Miami -- a mod for Fallout 4 -- has been released, and it looks to be made with as much polish as the original game. The mod contains an all-new area and missions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wow battle for azeroth screenshot
Gaming

The first six ‘World of Warcraft’ expansions are now free, as they should be

Blizzard has made all previous World of Warcraft expansions – and the original 2004 game – free with a subscription, and it’s the best decision the company could make.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

‘Hellblade’ comes to VR, free for those who own the game on Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is already an incredibly immersive game, and it will become even more so when it comes to HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on July 31. The VR version will be free for those who own the game on Steam.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double duty as Blu-ray players. Check out our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
the 25 most anticipated games of 2013 rainbow six patriots
Gaming

New ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ mission pays tribute to canceled Rainbow Six game

A new crossover mission in Ghost Recon Wildlands has the Ghosts team up with the Rainbow Six squad, and it makes mention of the canceled Rainbow 6: Patriots, which was eventually replaced by Rainbow Six Siege.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
How to Win Fortnite Battle Royale
Gaming

Celebrate Fortnite's birthday by finally winning a match with our helpful guide

Finding it difficult to win a round of Fortnite? This guide lays down advanced tips that can help every player earn the elusive victory royale, either solo or in a squad.
Posted By Cody Perez
windows mixed reality flashlight shines into real world
Computing

Reality shines into your ‘Minecraft’ escape via Windows Mixed Reality Flashlight

What’s great about VR is that you can get the full building experience in Minecraft. The drawback is that you don’t have visual access to the real world without lifting or removing the headset. Microsoft has a fix for Windows.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 2
Mobile

'Alto's Odyssey' is now available for download on Android

Alto's Odyssey -- the sequel to Alto's Adventure -- takes Alto from the snowy climes to the majestic desert. Originally available for iOS, the infinite runner will soon be available for Android as well.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar