Put the pedal to the metal with the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit

Nintendo Labo launched back in April, and we immediately fell in love with its simple but ingenious mix of creation tools and genuinely fun buildable gadgets, but the company isn’t stopping with the Variety Kit and Robot Kit. The new Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit launches this September, and it will take you to the land, air, and sea.

Releasing on September 14 for $70, the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit contains the software and cardboard pieces you need to control a Toy-Con car, plane, and submarine. In the trailer, we see a young player assemble a steering wheel, pedal, and cardboard key, which then activate an in-game buggy that can be raced around an open field. By pulling a cord next to the steering wheel, the buggy’s afterburners are activated and it’s sent soaring over a jump.

With the buggy in midair, the player pulls out the key and slots into a flight stick, which causes the vehicle to morph into an airplane. After diving down into the water, the key is removed from the flight stick and put into the control column , and the plane morphs into a submarine. Using two wheels on either side of the column, the player is able to control engines independently and navigate the rocks underwater.

The Vehicle Kit seems like the perfect companion for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which recently added support for the motorcycle. Using the handlebars, players are able to race around the track just like platers using traditional controllers — there isn’t really a way to alter your speed in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which could be an issue for the pedal in the Vehicle Kit.

Just like with the Variety and Robot Kits, the Vehicle Kit’s software includes the creation tool Toy-Con Garage. The tool allows players to create entirely new gadgets using their Switch and some cardboard, and some of the ones we’ve seen thus far have been absolutely incredible. They included a working analog alarm clock and a “solar-powered” cardboard accordion that relies on the Joy-Con’s camera to determine which notes to play. With even more time to experiment, we’re sure even more amazing things will come from Labo.