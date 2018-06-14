Nintendo: ‘Metroid Prime 4’ progressing well, not ready to be shown yet

Share

Nintendo’s E3 2018 presentation focused almost entirely on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which comes to the Switch in December, and omitted previously announced titles like the core Pokémon role-playing game. Perhaps the biggest no-show was Metroid Prime 4, but Nintendo assures fans they have nothing to worry about.

In an interview with IGN, Nintendo of America President and purple Pikmin Reggie Fils-Aimé confirmed that Metroid Prime 4 is still in development and the game is “progressing well,” but that its release was too far into the future for it to be shown during the Nintendo E3 presentation.

“There are times when we’ll bend that strategy for unique situations, like Metroid Prime 4 last year, but mostly we want to focus on the here and now,” Fils-Aime said. “We don’t believe it’s in the fans’ best interests to tease them year and year and year about a piece of content. We want to say ‘here it is, here’s when it’s coming, and get ready for it.'”

We’ve heard Metroid Prime 4 will be developed by Bandai Namco rather than Retro Studios, which worked on the first three games. Nintendo and Bandai Namco have an extensive relationship, with the latter company responsible for Super Smash Bros. on Wii U and 3DS, as well as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The other games Nintendo highlighted during its presentation this year are also coming out relatively soon. Super Mario Party and both Pokémon: Let’s Go games release this fall, followed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in December and Fire Emblem: Three Houses next spring.

This could be the reason for the rumored Star Fox: Grand Prix‘s absence, as well. The game is reportedly a racing title that uses a hub world in a similar manner to Diddy Kong Racing, and we were hoping to hear more information this week.

Regardless, the games Nintendo brought with it to E3 look phenomenal. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate includes every character the series has ever included, and Pokémon: Let’s Go blends the exploration of Pokémon Go with the structure and battle system of the main role-playing games. We can’t wait to play them later this year.