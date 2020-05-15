After weeks of sold-out listings, Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is on the way, Nintendo says. The fitness game has suffered from supply shortages around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Nintendo said it’s working to fulfill demand, despite simultaneously announcing potential delays to first-party titles.

“We are continuing to manufacture Ring Fit Adventure, and we expect to be able to continue to supply it to the market, albeit gradually. We want to turn that potential demand into actual demand and see steady sales,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said.

For those still interested in securing a copy, this means that more units of the fitness game should find their way to retailers soon. There is no specific timeline on when the new stock will arrive, but it might be better to wait to be able to buy Ring Fit Adventure at its suggested retail price of $80, instead of paying more than double to resellers taking advantage of the supply shortage.

Potential Nintendo Switch game delays

Furukawa told investors that, while there is a gradual improvement in Nintendo Switch production after the slowdown in March and April due to measures against COVID-19 affecting component manufacturing, the company may not be able to reach its sales target for the fiscal year of 19 million units of the console if the impact of the coronavirus outbreak “is prolonged or worsens further.”

Furukawa also flagged potential delays to first-party titles for the Nintendo Switch, as the current work-from-home setup among development teams may “make it difficult to release titles as currently planned.”

“Please be aware that the impact on game development in terms of both hardware and software may potentially increase as the amount of time spent working remotely increases,” said Furukawa, without mentioning specific titles that are affected.

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime 4 are two projects in the works for the Nintendo Switch, and while no release dates have been announced for the games, Furukawa’s statements make it a possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their development.

Paper Mario: The Origami King, set to release on July 17, may help whet the appetites of Nintendo Switch players for major releases, and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wave is showing no signs of slowing down soon.

