 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nintendo Switch 2 launch day buying guide: what you need and what you don’t

By
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo

All those years of anticipation have finally paid off. The Nintendo Switch 2 is out now, giving players a brand new console to play around with. If you’re planning on getting one, know that it’s not just a console you’ll likely buy. The Switch 2 is launching with a whole mess of accessories, from controllers to Nintendo’s own webcam. If you tried to buy everything, you’d quickly find yourself spending way more than $450.

We’re here to help you cut through an overwhelming list of launch day products. We’ve put together a quick buying guide that’s built to help you focus in on what accessories and games you’ll need and which you can skip. I’ve broken this down into must buys, nice to haves, and luxuries. Remember: You don’t need to buy everything at once. Pick and choose what you think you need so you can make your Switch 2 shopping experience a little less daunting.

Recommended Videos

The must buys

Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 retail box sits on a white background.
Nintendo

Naturally, you’ll need the console itself. That comes with the system, a set of Joy-cons, a grip controller, a dock, and controller straps. That’s everything you’ll need to start playing without spending an dime on any other hardware, so don’t worry if you’re strapped on cash. You can skip out on everything else on this list for now, but you’ll likely need some of them eventually. The standard Switch 2 will run you $450, but a version that comes bundled with Mario Kart World costs $500, saving you $30 if you plan to buy the game.

BUY NOW
Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Mario Kart World

Daisy rides a jetski in Mario Kart World.
Nintendo

There are plenty of launch day games you could pick up right away, but you’ll likely want Mario Kart World. This is the Switch 2’s Breath of the Wild, in that it’s the one game that everyone will be playing out the gate. That’s for a good reason too. We’ve played quite a bit of it ourselves so far, and it’s a content-loaded racing game with enough secrets and depth to fill hundreds of hours. If you don’t love Mario Kart already, it won’t change your mind, but it’s a great way to test the system’s online features like GameChat if nothing else. Mario Kart World costs $80 whether you’re buying it physically or digitally.

BUY NOW

Carrying Case

A Switch 2 carrying case appears on a white background.
Nintendo

Unless you plan on never using the Switch 2 in portable mode, I highly recommend that you grab a carrying case as soon as possible. It’s one of those small investments that goes a very long way. I still use the Switch carrying case I bought the day that system launched. You’ll have a ton of options to choose from here, so there’s no harm in buying an inexpensive third-party case from a company like PowerA. If you want to go the official route though, Nintendo is offering it’s own case for $40 that comes with a screen protector.

BUY NOW

MicroSD Express Card

A reed microSD Express card sits on a white background.
Nintendo

While the Switch 2 has more internal space on it than its predecessor, you’ll likely want to expand sooner rather than later. To do that, you’ll need a MicroSD Express card. That last word is very important. Normal MicroSD cards are not compatible with Switch 2, so you’ll need an Express specifically. Nintendo is offering its own 256GB card for $60, but look for cards from companies like SanDisk if you want more space. You’ll be able to find some cards for a lower price, but a good Express card is usually going to start around $50 at least.

BUY NOW

The nice to haves

Pro Controller

Hands hold a Switch 2 Pro Controller.
Nintendo

If you can’t stand the feel of the Joy-cons, you’ll probably want a more traditional gamepad right out the gate. You’ll have plenty of options eventually, but your best bet for day one is the standard Switch 2 Pro Controller. That will give you all the buttons you need, plus some new back buttons and a headphone jack. I’ve used it quite a bit already and can confirm that it’s a comfortable, sturdy gamepad that feels high end. It will cost a pretty penny, as it’s currently retailing for $85, so I’d recommend seeing how you feel about the new Joy-con grip before going straight for this unless you know you want it.

BUY NOW

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

A camera sits next to the Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo

One of the Switch 2’s biggest innovations is its camera support. Players can use the system like Zoom, creating video calls with pals with the press of a button. You can even use a camera to put your face in games like Mario Kart World. After testing the feature extensively, I’m willing to say that it’s a worthwhile addition rather than a novelty. If you want to try that for yourself, you can actually use almost any USB webcam you have lying around, so you don’t really need to buy a new one here. If you need one though, Nintendo is selling its own $55 camera that works quite well based on my hands-on time with it.

BUY NOW

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

A fact about mouse controls appears in a pop-up in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.
Nintendo

Mario Kart World isn’t the only new first-party game launching on Switch 2. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is essentially an interactive instruction manual that explains everything the system can do. In a bizarre move, this isn’t a pack-in game but rather something that will cost you $10. I couldn’t blame you for skipping it altogether, but I’ll note that it’s worth grabbing. It’s a genuinely informative app that will reveal all of the console’s hidden secrets. Plus, it’s a great way to test its new mouse controls, as it features some surprisingly fun minigames. You can absolutely skip it, but I’ve had a good in the two hands-on sessions I’ve had with it now.

BUY NOW

Third-party games

A farmer stands in a field in Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma.
Marvelous Inc.

There are a ton of other games coming to the Switch 2 at launch, including several re-releases. I’ve played many of those games already and there’s certainly some great options in the bunch. Cyberpunk 2077 is a killer version of the RPG that utilizes motion controls, while Civilization 7 gets the most out of the Joy-cons’ mouse feature. If you already own those games and don’t want to double dip, I’d recommend trying Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma. It’s a meaty RPG life sim with lots of depth. I played quite a bit of it on the original Switch, but I’ve been waiting for the Switch 2’s launch to play more with some much needed visual upgrades. Bravely Default HD Remaster is a solid option too, as its charming new mouse minigames add more content to an already gigantic RPG. Finally, Deltarune is the big indie to grab, as it’s the latest game from the creator of Undertale.

BUY NOW

The luxuries

Joy-con 2 Wheels

Two Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con wheels sit side by side.
Nintendo

To capitalize on Mario Kart World, Nintendo is releasing a newly designed Joy-con wheel just as it did for the Switch. You can plop a single controller into one of these and use motion controls to steer your vehicle. It’s one of Nintendo’s more superfluous accessories, but this kind of thing can be a hit with kids. It’ll only cost you $25 for a set of two, so it’s not too much of an investment compared to the other accessories listed here. Still, this is one that you probably won’t need unless you’re a huge Mario Kart fan.

BUY NOW

Nintendo GameCube Controller

A GameCube controller sits in a red box.
Nintendo

Put this one firmly in the niche product category. Nintendo Switch Online is getting an upgrade with Switch 2, which will add GameCube games to the service. If you want the true retro experience, you can buy a new $65 recreation of the GameCube controller that’s compatible with Switch 2. You absolutely do not need this right out the gate considering that Switch Online will only have three games on day one. Still, it’s a fun thing to own if you’re a big GameCube lover, especially since it adds the Switch 2’s C-button to the old design.

Joy-con Charging Grip

Hands hold a Switch 2 Joy-con grip.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a Joy-con grip, so you don’t need to buy that separately. However, Nintendo is double dipping on that product with a souped up version. For an extra $40, you can get a grip that doubles as a Joy-con charging station. It also features two back buttons, which is a handy extra. I’ve used it myself and like the feel of it overall, but you’re probably better off grabbing a Pro Controller unless you simply love the ergonomics of the grip.

BUY NOW

All-in-one Carrying Case

An all in one Switch 2 carrying case sits in a box.
Nintendo

If you really plan on taking your entire Switch 2 setup everywhere you go, you can buy the console’s most luxurious accessory: an all-in-one carrying case. This bad boy can fit the console, the dock, a Pro Controller, and all your cables for a whopping $85. You absolutely do not need this unless you are something of a vagabond, but as someone who has a similar GameCube case back in the day, I will say that something like this is great for kids who take their consoles over to their friends’ houses a lot.

BUY NOW
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Switch 2’s most important launch game isn’t Mario Kart World
Peach jumping on a motorcyle in Mario Kart World.

On June 5, the Nintendo Switch 2 will finally grace us with its presence. Nintendo is rolling out the big guns for the big day too, as it will launch the system with Mario Kart World. The racing game is all but assured to be a hit, giving the console a Breath of the Wild-like water cooler game that everyone will be playing at the same time. A lot is riding on that one game, as it has the burden of being the Switch 2's all-important killer app. If it fails to move millions of units in its first month, Nintendo might have to rethink its whole strategy for its new generation. While those are some high stakes, they're ones that Mario Kart World will realistically clear without issue.

With that in mind, there's another Switch 2 launch game coming on June 5 that's just as important, if not more so, from my perspective. That would be Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. While it won't be crucial to Nintendo's bottom line, it's the first real test of the hardware, which looks to make a name for itself in a much more crowded portable landscape than the one the original Switch launched in.

Read more
You might want to wait to get your Nintendo Switch 2
OLED Nintendo Switch

Your Nintendo Switch 2 preorder won't ship with an OLED screen, but an OLED-version isn't out of the picture. Nintendo has reached out to Samsung Electronics Co. to manufacture Switch 2 chips in a bid to ramp up production speeds and potentially break its sales projections by March 2026, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was met with almost unprecedented demand in Japan, and Nintendo has issued an apology that it had to limit pre-orders. Roughly 2.2 million people requested a preorder in Japan alone, and preorder numbers for Europe and North America haven't been shared. However, pre-orders sold out quickly, indicating high demand across the globe.

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2 could get the full Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy
Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will make its way to the Nintendo Switch 2, but it might not be alone. In a Nintendo Creator's Voice interview, series director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that Remake Intergrade would come to Switch 2, something we already knew from an April announcement. It's a line about four minutes into the video that has caught gamers' attention: "And with the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series on Switch 2, it would make me very happy if two generations connect and share a bond over the characters."

Hamaguchi's phrasing suggests that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the final entry in the series are not out of the realm of possibility for release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. He said that porting the game to Nintendo Switch 2 is possible thanks to its upgraded specs. "We'd like players to feel the same excitement and surprise they felt playing the original game when they play the remake on Switch 2. With the power of Switch 2, we can now recreate Midgar with full specs."

Read more