Nintendo Switch 2 launch day buying guide: what you need and what you don’t

All those years of anticipation have finally paid off. The Nintendo Switch 2 is out now, giving players a brand new console to play around with. If you’re planning on getting one, know that it’s not just a console you’ll likely buy. The Switch 2 is launching with a whole mess of accessories, from controllers to Nintendo’s own webcam. If you tried to buy everything, you’d quickly find yourself spending way more than $450.

We’re here to help you cut through an overwhelming list of launch day products. We’ve put together a quick buying guide that’s built to help you focus in on what accessories and games you’ll need and which you can skip. I’ve broken this down into must buys, nice to haves, and luxuries. Remember: You don’t need to buy everything at once. Pick and choose what you think you need so you can make your Switch 2 shopping experience a little less daunting.

The must buys

Nintendo Switch 2

Naturally, you’ll need the console itself. That comes with the system, a set of Joy-cons, a grip controller, a dock, and controller straps. That’s everything you’ll need to start playing without spending an dime on any other hardware, so don’t worry if you’re strapped on cash. You can skip out on everything else on this list for now, but you’ll likely need some of them eventually. The standard Switch 2 will run you $450, but a version that comes bundled with Mario Kart World costs $500, saving you $30 if you plan to buy the game.

Mario Kart World

There are plenty of launch day games you could pick up right away, but you’ll likely want Mario Kart World. This is the Switch 2’s Breath of the Wild, in that it’s the one game that everyone will be playing out the gate. That’s for a good reason too. We’ve played quite a bit of it ourselves so far, and it’s a content-loaded racing game with enough secrets and depth to fill hundreds of hours. If you don’t love Mario Kart already, it won’t change your mind, but it’s a great way to test the system’s online features like GameChat if nothing else. Mario Kart World costs $80 whether you’re buying it physically or digitally.

Carrying Case

Unless you plan on never using the Switch 2 in portable mode, I highly recommend that you grab a carrying case as soon as possible. It’s one of those small investments that goes a very long way. I still use the Switch carrying case I bought the day that system launched. You’ll have a ton of options to choose from here, so there’s no harm in buying an inexpensive third-party case from a company like PowerA. If you want to go the official route though, Nintendo is offering it’s own case for $40 that comes with a screen protector.

MicroSD Express Card

While the Switch 2 has more internal space on it than its predecessor, you’ll likely want to expand sooner rather than later. To do that, you’ll need a MicroSD Express card. That last word is very important. Normal MicroSD cards are not compatible with Switch 2, so you’ll need an Express specifically. Nintendo is offering its own 256GB card for $60, but look for cards from companies like SanDisk if you want more space. You’ll be able to find some cards for a lower price, but a good Express card is usually going to start around $50 at least.

The nice to haves

Pro Controller

If you can’t stand the feel of the Joy-cons, you’ll probably want a more traditional gamepad right out the gate. You’ll have plenty of options eventually, but your best bet for day one is the standard Switch 2 Pro Controller. That will give you all the buttons you need, plus some new back buttons and a headphone jack. I’ve used it quite a bit already and can confirm that it’s a comfortable, sturdy gamepad that feels high end. It will cost a pretty penny, as it’s currently retailing for $85, so I’d recommend seeing how you feel about the new Joy-con grip before going straight for this unless you know you want it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

One of the Switch 2’s biggest innovations is its camera support. Players can use the system like Zoom, creating video calls with pals with the press of a button. You can even use a camera to put your face in games like Mario Kart World. After testing the feature extensively, I’m willing to say that it’s a worthwhile addition rather than a novelty. If you want to try that for yourself, you can actually use almost any USB webcam you have lying around, so you don’t really need to buy a new one here. If you need one though, Nintendo is selling its own $55 camera that works quite well based on my hands-on time with it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Mario Kart World isn’t the only new first-party game launching on Switch 2. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is essentially an interactive instruction manual that explains everything the system can do. In a bizarre move, this isn’t a pack-in game but rather something that will cost you $10. I couldn’t blame you for skipping it altogether, but I’ll note that it’s worth grabbing. It’s a genuinely informative app that will reveal all of the console’s hidden secrets. Plus, it’s a great way to test its new mouse controls, as it features some surprisingly fun minigames. You can absolutely skip it, but I’ve had a good in the two hands-on sessions I’ve had with it now.

Third-party games

There are a ton of other games coming to the Switch 2 at launch, including several re-releases. I’ve played many of those games already and there’s certainly some great options in the bunch. Cyberpunk 2077 is a killer version of the RPG that utilizes motion controls, while Civilization 7 gets the most out of the Joy-cons’ mouse feature. If you already own those games and don’t want to double dip, I’d recommend trying Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma. It’s a meaty RPG life sim with lots of depth. I played quite a bit of it on the original Switch, but I’ve been waiting for the Switch 2’s launch to play more with some much needed visual upgrades. Bravely Default HD Remaster is a solid option too, as its charming new mouse minigames add more content to an already gigantic RPG. Finally, Deltarune is the big indie to grab, as it’s the latest game from the creator of Undertale.

The luxuries

Joy-con 2 Wheels

To capitalize on Mario Kart World, Nintendo is releasing a newly designed Joy-con wheel just as it did for the Switch. You can plop a single controller into one of these and use motion controls to steer your vehicle. It’s one of Nintendo’s more superfluous accessories, but this kind of thing can be a hit with kids. It’ll only cost you $25 for a set of two, so it’s not too much of an investment compared to the other accessories listed here. Still, this is one that you probably won’t need unless you’re a huge Mario Kart fan.

Nintendo GameCube Controller

Put this one firmly in the niche product category. Nintendo Switch Online is getting an upgrade with Switch 2, which will add GameCube games to the service. If you want the true retro experience, you can buy a new $65 recreation of the GameCube controller that’s compatible with Switch 2. You absolutely do not need this right out the gate considering that Switch Online will only have three games on day one. Still, it’s a fun thing to own if you’re a big GameCube lover, especially since it adds the Switch 2’s C-button to the old design.

Joy-con Charging Grip

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a Joy-con grip, so you don’t need to buy that separately. However, Nintendo is double dipping on that product with a souped up version. For an extra $40, you can get a grip that doubles as a Joy-con charging station. It also features two back buttons, which is a handy extra. I’ve used it myself and like the feel of it overall, but you’re probably better off grabbing a Pro Controller unless you simply love the ergonomics of the grip.

All-in-one Carrying Case

If you really plan on taking your entire Switch 2 setup everywhere you go, you can buy the console’s most luxurious accessory: an all-in-one carrying case. This bad boy can fit the console, the dock, a Pro Controller, and all your cables for a whopping $85. You absolutely do not need this unless you are something of a vagabond, but as someone who has a similar GameCube case back in the day, I will say that something like this is great for kids who take their consoles over to their friends’ houses a lot.