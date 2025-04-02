 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live: follow the Switch 2 reveal live with us

By

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveal event is happening now, and we’re bringing you all the Switch 2 news as it happens.

We’re hoping to find out the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, price and specs in today’s Nintendo Direct stream – plus we’ll probably get our first proper look at the launch titles destined for the console.

The stream is set to last around an hour, which could result in a fast-paced showing where Nintendo whips through a lot of information quickly. We’re right here with you though, with expert analysis and insight into everything Nintendo shows… and doesn’t show.

Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live blog

LiveLast updated April 02, 2025 6:35 AM

    Tomas Franzese
    Tomas Franzese
    A former Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese now reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
    Rhythm Heaven Groove brings a cult classic series to Switch next year
    Little aliens dancing in Rhythm Heaven Groove.

    A brand new entry in the Rhythm Heaven series was announced during the March Nintendo Direct. Rhythm Heaven Groove is currently slated to arrive sometime in 2026.

    The trailer for Rhythm Heaven Groove came late in the Nintendo Direct presentation and featured a set of charming characters walking along a path with basic instructions on how the game works. It shows off a little character jumping through hoops in time to the music to score points. The narrator hints that there will be more activities that you will do beyond jumping through hoops, but everything will revolve around pressing buttons on the beat. For example, we see glimpses of jumping cat dolls, birds flying, and a man using a giant hammer to flatten cans. Unfortunately for those who have been eagerly awaiting a new entry in the series, the wait will be a long one. This upcoming Switch game won't arrive until 2026.

    Everything announced at the March 2025 Nintendo Direct
    Profile shot of Samus in the first Metroid Prime 4 Beyond trailer.

    With less than a week to go until the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo gave the first Switch one last go-around with a Direct of its own. This Thursday morning Nintendo Direct gave us a clear idea of what to expect from Nintendo Switch throughout the rest of 2025 and even a bit into 2026. Unfortunately, we did not get release dates for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond or Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but we did get in-depth looks at gameplay from both titles.

    On top of that, there were plenty of surprise reveals, such as Sony bringing classic Patapon games to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo teasing new Tomodachi Life and Rhythm Heaven games for 2026. To help you keep track of what was part of this showcase, I've recapped everything announced during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct. Read through this, and you'll have a clear idea of what to expect from Nintendo Switch as its successor finally arrives.

    A surprise Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow, but don’t expect Switch 2 news
    Nintendo Direct Composite

    Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct presentation scheduled for tomorrow, March 27, at 7 a.m. PT, less than a week before the scheduled Switch 2 Direct. This presentation will focus on upcoming Switch titles, so don't get your hopes up on any surprise Switch 2 information.

    https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1904896350853960065

