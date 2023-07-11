 Skip to main content
Over 150 Nintendo Switch games discounted for Prime Day 2023

Owners of the Nintendo Switch have the chance to add more games to their library through the discounts that Best Buy is offering as it challenges Amazon’s Prime Day deals. There are more than 150 titles to choose from, so it may get overwhelming if you don’t have a particular game in mind. There’s surely something here for you though, as the sale covers Nintendo Switch games of all genres.

You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of these Nintendo Switch game deals from Best Buy though, as the massive popularity of the console means there’s also high demand for discounts on its games. If you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately as stocks may run out sooner than you think.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch game deals

Among the cheapest games that are available in Best Buy’s ongoing sale include the fun and colorful Katamari Damacy Reroll, which is from $20 for $4 in savings, and the cooperative adventure It Takes Two, which is available for , half its original price of $40. If you love stylish JRPGs, you can’t go wrong with Persona 5 Royal for after its original price of $60 was halved, while fitness enthusiasts should have Ring Fit Adventure in their collection, especially now that its price is after a $30 discount on its original price of $80.

Super Mario fans, you’ve got your choice between racing with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is following a $20 discount on its original price of $60; exploring 3D worlds with Super Mario Odyssey, which will be instead of $60 for $20 in savings; and running through 2D levels with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, , down $14 from $60. If you’ve got your eyes on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll want to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first, which is for $7 in savings on its sticker price of $60.

There’s a lot more of Nintendo Switch game deals to choose from on Best Buy, so it’s highly recommended that you check out what else the retailer is offering. You should hurry with your decision on what games to buy though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low, especially for some of the more popular Nintendo Switch games on the list.

