70+ Nintendo Switch games are discounted at Best Buy — from $16

If you want to expand your library of Nintendo Switch games (or if you want to add more titles to your list of backlogs — we won’t judge!), you may want to take a look at Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch game sale. There’s something for everyone, including casual gamers and hardcore tacticians, but you’re going to have to hurry if you’re planning to purchase any of these video game deals because we’re not sure when these offers will expire. Keep adding to your cart, then check out as soon as possible to make sure you don’t miss out on the potential savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch game sale

The Nintendo Switch game with the lowest price in Best Buy’s sale is , a dodgeball-based multiplayer game that’s available for just $16 after a $4 discount on its original price of $20. Other affordable titles include , a three-game compendium that includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, for $20, down $20 from $40; and , which includes Star Wars Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando, for $24, down $6 from $30.

One of the main reasons for buying the Nintendo Switch is the console’s healthy lineup of exclusives, and Best Buy’s sale is filled with them. There are entries to some of the most beloved video game series — for $44 instead of $50 for $6 in savings, for $47 instead of $60 for $13 in savings, and for $50 instead of $60 for $10 in savings. You also have the chance of getting the best Nintendo Switch games with a discount, including massive open-world adventure at $7 off, down to $53 from $60, and racing spectacle at $6 off, down to $54 from $60.

Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch game sale presents the perfect opportunity to load up on titles for the popular console. However, as with most Nintendo Switch deals, we don’t expect these discounts to last long. If one or more games catch your interest, it’s highly recommended to keep adding them to your cart so that you can complete the transaction to purchase them quickly. If you wait too long, you may lose your chance at significant savings.

