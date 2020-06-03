  1. Gaming
These Nintendo Switch Labo VR Starter Sets are on sale for only $20

Looking for a new fun way to entertain the kids? Right now, Best Buy has great discounts on Nintendo Labo Kits. These DIY kits are the perfect way to combine arts and crafts projects with everyone’s favorite family-friendly game console — the Nintendo Switch. They offer hours of fun for the whole family. At the moment, you can grab the Nintendo Labo VR Starter Set or the Labo Vehicle Kit for just $20 each.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set — $20, was $40

Nintendo Switch Labo VR Kit Super Mario Odyssey the legend of zelda breath of the wild

Everyone wants to lose themselves in virtual reality, right? The problem is that many virtual reality headsets are very expensive and not particularly accessible for family players. The Nintendo Labo VR Goggles and Blaster that make up the VR Starter Set is different. You simply assemble it yourself from the cardboard cut-out parts before diving into some immersive VR games. The set offers up its own selection of VR mini-games plus you can use it to try out other games that offer virtual reality support such as TheLegendofZelda:Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. Whatever you choose, it offers a ton of fun whether you’re blasting your way through an alien invasion or exploring a strange new world. Kids will love putting together the unit and the whole family will have a great time with the results.

Ordinarily priced at $40, Best Buy has the VR Starter Kit at half price for only $20.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit — $20, was $70

With a whopping $50 off the usual cost, the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit packs a lot in for the price. It’s ideal for kids who love vehicles of all kinds. The kit contains all the parts and materials you need to make a Toy-Con car, Toy-Con plane, and Toy-Con submarine. Once assembled, you can then control those vehicles within the Nintendo Labo mini-games that are also supplied. Kids will adore customizing their vehicles with stickers, markers, paints, and anything else they feel like throwing at their creations. Hours of fun can be had with assembly and then playing with the completed vehicles. Ordinarily priced at $70, Best Buy has cut the price by a massive $50 bringing the Labo Vehicle Kit down to only $20.

