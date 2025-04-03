The Nintendo Switch 2 seems expensive, this deal makes the original very cheap

There’s been a lot of news lately about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, with Nintendo Switch 2 Direct going live just yesterday. The Nintendo Switch 2 is going to retail for $450, which might feel somewhat expensive if you already have a phone to play games on. Luckily, we’ve found a deal that drops an OLED Nintendo Switch down to just $275. That’s $74 down from its usual $349 price and $175 lower than what the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost.

One slight catch that might make you nervous is that it is the Japanese version, but don’t worry — nothing is region locked and you can still set everything up in English (let’s face it, you probably weren’t going to read the instruction manual anyhow). Tap the button below to go check out the Nintendo Switch deal or keep reading to see our thoughts on it.

Why you should buy a Nintendo Switch OLED

One of the big things about the Nintendo Switch OLED is that it is an upgrade of the Nintendo Switch (not OLED). And that’s going to impact just about everything you read about it. By almost necessity our Nintendo Switch OLED review reads like our Switch OLED vs Switch article. Some things just are, while others have to justify themselves. The Nintendo Switch OLED is in that latter category and it does so chiefly by having an improved screen (surprise, it is OLED!) and better on-board sound. Essentially, the Nintendo Switch OLED is great for Switch players that like handheld mode. If you’re less familiar with the console line, it may be beneficial to check out our Nintendo Switch review for the non-OLED version, which looks at the console without being burdened by the context of… itself.

Naturally, a console is just an electric screen without games. So, be sure to check out our recently updated list of the best Switch games (maintained by Jesse Lenox) or a retrospective of the best Switch games of 2024 coming from Giovanna Colantonio. And, if you’re all about that budget goodness, know that you can enjoy your Switch without paying a cent more with great free Nintendo Switch games.

Once again, you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED for $275 when you order now. That’s $74 down from its usual price of $349 and $175 from the expected Nintendo Switch 2 cost. Getting this deal saves you both money and the wait for the Switch 2, making it a great deal from both a money perspective and a psychological one. Tap the button below to get this while you still can.