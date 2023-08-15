If you’re on the way to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED, stop right now because you’ll be able to save some money if you take advantage of an offer from Monoprice. From the video game console’s original price of $350, it’s down to $340 for savings of $10. It’s not much, but you might as well take it since we don’t expect any discounts for this device until perhaps Black Friday. If you can’t wait until the annual shopping holiday, then you should shop this offer.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED, released in 2021, is an undeniable upgrade to the Nintendo Switch that was rolled out in 2017. Our Nintendo Switch OLED versus Nintendo Switch comparison highlights the most obvious change — the 7.0-inch OLED screen, which offers more vibrant colors and better brightness compared to original’s 6.2-inch LCD screen. Other updates include a redesigned kickstand that’s much more stable, a built-in LAN port in its dock, improved onboard speakers, and double the internal storage at 64GB though that can be expanded with a microSD card.

The improvements in the Nintendo Switch OLED will help you better appreciate the best Nintendo Switch games. The video game console offers already-classics like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, plus its sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, alongside popular titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and so much more. Now is also the best time to buy the device in preparation for the best upcoming Nintendo Switch games, including Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario RPG, and Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

The Nintendo Switch OLED, originally priced at $350, is currently available for $340 from Monoprice. The $10 discount isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s still some savings on a video game console that probably won’t receive a price cut until we get close to the holiday season. If you’re going to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED anyway, purchase it with this deal. The faster you complete the transaction, the sooner you can start playing the platform’s most popular titles.

