 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Buying a Nintendo Switch OLED? This deal will save you some money

Aaron Mamiit
By
Person holding Nintendo Switch OLED.
Nintendo / Nintendo

If you’re on the way to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED, stop right now because you’ll be able to save some money if you take advantage of an offer from Monoprice. From the video game console’s original price of $350, it’s down to $340 for savings of $10. It’s not much, but you might as well take it since we don’t expect any discounts for this device until perhaps Black Friday. If you can’t wait until the annual shopping holiday, then you should shop this offer.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED, released in 2021, is an undeniable upgrade to the Nintendo Switch that was rolled out in 2017. Our Nintendo Switch OLED versus Nintendo Switch comparison highlights the most obvious change — the 7.0-inch OLED screen, which offers more vibrant colors and better brightness compared to original’s 6.2-inch LCD screen. Other updates include a redesigned kickstand that’s much more stable, a built-in LAN port in its dock, improved onboard speakers, and double the internal storage at 64GB though that can be expanded with a microSD card.

The improvements in the Nintendo Switch OLED will help you better appreciate the best Nintendo Switch games. The video game console offers already-classics like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, plus its sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, alongside popular titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and so much more. Now is also the best time to buy the device in preparation for the best upcoming Nintendo Switch games, including Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos, Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario RPG, and Batman: Arkham Trilogy.

The Nintendo Switch OLED, originally priced at $350, is currently available for $340 from Monoprice. The $10 discount isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s still some savings on a video game console that probably won’t receive a price cut until we get close to the holiday season. If you’re going to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED anyway, purchase it with this deal. The faster you complete the transaction, the sooner you can start playing the platform’s most popular titles.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
PS5 just got its first proper discount at Best Buy
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

Nearly three years since it was officially launched, the Sony PlayStation 5 finally received a discount on Best Buy. From the console's original price of $500, the retailer slashed its price to $450 for $50 in savings. The PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle is also $50 off, down to $490 from $540. There's no telling how long these offers will last considering the popularity of Sony's latest console, so if you think it's time to finally get one for yourself, don't hesitate with the purchase -- buy one now.
Sony PlayStation 5 -- $450, was $500

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle -- $490, was $540

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $85 off this massive 8TB external hard drive
The Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive hooked up to a gaming PC.

Whether you need extra storage space for your gaming desktop or console, or you want to safeguard all of your important digital files in one place, you should check out the Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive. The massive 8TB model is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $175, following a $85 discount on the external hard drive's original price of $260. Time is running out on the offer though, so if you're interested, you're going to want to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive
The Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive was designed for gaming purposes, as it will provide extra storage for the video games, save data, and other files of your gaming PC or console. However, like the best external hard drives, it can also be used for your important documents for school or work, as with 8TB of space, it will have no trouble holding everything that you need for all of your projects. The Western Digital WD_Black D10 Game Drive delivers speeds of up to 250 MB/s rated at 7,200RPM for quick access, and it also comes with active cooling technology to make sure that the external hard drive maintains proper working temperature and to reduce risks of failure due to overheating.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, HP and more
hp omen 17t gaming laptop deal june 2023 lifestyle

It's not hard to find laptop deals online, but gamers shouldn't settle for anything less than a gaming laptop. These machines usually don't come cheap though, so to help you enjoy some savings with your purchase, we've rounded up some of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's no telling when their prices will return to normal.
Dell G16 -- $900, was $1,250

The Dell G16 may be a cheap gaming laptop, but it still offers decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and a 16.0-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Read more