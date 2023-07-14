This simple trick saves you $70 on an Nintendo Switch OLED

Woot has one of the best Nintendo Switch deals at the moment, provided you don’t mind making one key concession. Over at Woot, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED for just $290, saving you $70 off the regular price of $360. Sound too good to be true? Well, there is a minor catch. It’s a Japanese model which means when it arrives, most of its packaging and documentation is in Japanese. However, the console is not region locked in any way and all you need to do is pick your preferred region and language as U.S. and you’re good to go. Here’s what else you need to know about the Nintendo Switch.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch yet. It has a gorgeous-looking 7-inch OLED screen that truly builds on the success of the previous screen. It looks great with vivid colors and crisp contrast. As expected from an OLED panel, it can provide you with deep blacks and vibrant colors, all at the same time, so it’s really delightful to look at. Alongside that, you also get enhanced audio via the system’s onboard speakers so it’s a great portable experience. There’s 64GB of storage for downloaded games too. A wide adjustable stand makes it simple to set up for tabletop play too.

However, the Nintendo Switch also comes into its own when docked to your TV. It now has a wired LAN port if you prefer to plug it in directly to your network rather than rely on Wi-Fi. Hook it up to your TV and you can enjoy all the best Nintendo Switch games on the big screen, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in multiplayer and the exceptional Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While the Nintendo Switch’s games may not be as visually stunning as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, they’re truly something special with Nintendo’s franchises always wondrously imaginative. As expected, the system comes with two Joy-Cons connected on either side of the device for when you want to play portably, before unhooking to use in two-player games on a TV.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is normally priced at $360 but it’s currently down to $290 at Woot so you save $70. The catch is that this is a Japanese model so almost all its packaging and documentation is in Japanese, but you can soon switch the system to the U.S region as it’s a region-free console. If you’re a Prime member, you can also benefit from free delivery. If you’re willing to have a non-U.S. model, this is a pretty great value deal, giving you plenty of cash to buy a game or two.

