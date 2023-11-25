Best Buy offered different kinds of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for the shopping holiday, and if you missed them, the good news is that there are still some bargains that remain online. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle, which includes the OLED version of the console, a digital copy of the popular brawler Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online. If you buy them separately, the total cost will be $418, so you’ll be getting $68 in savings with the bundle’s price of $350. We’re not sure how long stocks will stay available though, so it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

The Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle features the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is an upgrade to the original version of the Nintendo Switch with a larger 7-inch OLED screen that’s brighter and more colorful, and a redesigned kickstand that’s much more stable. You’ll also get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a fighting game that’s loaded with characters and playing modes, and three months of an individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which will let you access online multiplayer modes, classic Nintendo games, and cloud storage for your save data.

If you want a cheaper alternative, you can also check out this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of the racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of a Nintendo Switch Online membership for , also for a discount of $68 on what would have been a total cost of $368 if you purchased the components separately.

