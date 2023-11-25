 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can still shop my favorite Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
OLED Nintendo Switch
Nintendo

Best Buy offered different kinds of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for the shopping holiday, and if you missed them, the good news is that there are still some bargains that remain online. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle, which includes the OLED version of the console, a digital copy of the popular brawler Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online. If you buy them separately, the total cost will be $418, so you’ll be getting $68 in savings with the bundle’s price of $350. We’re not sure how long stocks will stay available though, so it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle

The Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle features the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is an upgrade to the original version of the Nintendo Switch with a larger 7-inch OLED screen that’s brighter and more colorful, and a redesigned kickstand that’s much more stable. You’ll also get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a fighting game that’s loaded with characters and playing modes, and three months of an individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which will let you access online multiplayer modes, classic Nintendo games, and cloud storage for your save data.

If you want a cheaper alternative, you can also check out this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of the racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of a Nintendo Switch Online membership for , also for a discount of $68 on what would have been a total cost of $368 if you purchased the components separately.

Don't Miss:

You’ve still got time to take advantage of Black Friday deals if you want to buy a Nintendo Switch. For a package that offers huge savings, go for the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle. The bundle costs $350 from Best Buy, which already makes it a steal because the Nintendo Switch OLED by itself is already priced at $350. You’ll be getting Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and three months of Nintendo Switch online, with a total value of $68, for free. You’ll need to move fast though, because we’re not sure if there will still be some stocks left tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best racing wheel and pedal Black Friday deals for PC, Xbox and PlayStation
Logitech G29 steering wheel controls.

If you want to make your driving sims more immersive, get a set of racing pedals and a racing wheel. You'll instantly feel like you're right on the road. We've pulled our favorite Black Friday deals from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so grab them before they're gone. These are all Black Friday deals that retailers really want you to shop. Check out other sales like Black Friday Xbox Series S deals and Black Friday PS5 game deals for more cool offers.
Best racing wheel Black Friday deals

You'll need a racing wheel if you want to run any driving games. Whether you're into standard racing games like Forza or immersion sims like American Truck Simulator, your experience will be enhanced by a physical wheel. Control over your virtual vehicle will be tighter, and you'll feel more immersed in the game. We've pulled some of our favorite deals, mostly from Best Buy Black Friday deals. These include brands like Logitech and Thrustmaster.

Read more
The best gaming keyboard Black Friday deals we’ve found
Product image of the Fnatic STEAK65 LP low profile gaming keyboard.

Frugal gamers, rejoice -- Black Friday deals are here to save you some money! If you've grabbed some Black Friday gaming PC deals or upgraded your current setup with Black Friday GPU deals, now you can round out your setup with some nice accessories. Toss your cheap keyboard and grab a nice one from Logitech or Razer. We've pulled our favorite deals out below, including a spotlight on the best gaming keyboard deal we've found so far.
Best gaming keyboard Black Friday deal

Our favorite gaming keyboard deal in early Black Friday sales is this discount on the ASUS ROG Strix Flare RGB Mechanical Keyboard. The Asus ROG Strix Flare II topped the list of the best gaming keyboards, so it's only fitting that the older model would be our favorite current deal. You can grab the Strix Flare I for $110 at Walmart, which is $41 off its regular price of $151. This is an early Black Friday deal, but that doesn't mean it will stick around for the rest of the shopping holiday.

Read more
The best gaming chair Black Friday deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals

If you've been sitting on a regular office chair or, heaven forbid, a dining room or foldout chair, it's time to spring for the real deal. Black Friday deals are here, giving you the opportunity to buy one of the best gaming chairs at a significant discount. You've been right to wait; we'll be the first to say that some of these options are way overpriced during the rest of the year. But prices have come back down to earth during these sales at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and some manufacturer's websites. Check out a list of our favorites, including a spotlight of the best deal we've found so far.
Best gaming chair Black Friday deals
Here are the top gaming chair Black Friday deals:
AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair -- $280, was $400

The blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is our favorite Black Friday deal so far, and for many reasons. To start with obvious factors, it is discounted by over 25%. You can get your blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair for $280 today, while it would be $400 on a regular day. That's a savings of $120. Another big factor is that it is an official Best Buy Black Friday deal, and is labelled as such. That gives us a ton of confidence in its price being the best price available.

Read more