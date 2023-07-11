Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is discounted today

Gamers who are planning to buy the Nintendo Switch from Amazon’s Prime Day deals should check out what other retailers are offering, as there are bargains like Walmart’s $25 discount for a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch OLED and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Instead of its original price of $400, you’ll only have to pay $375, but you need to make the purchase as soon as possible because there’s always high demand for the console. Proceed with the transaction now while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Nintendo Switch OLED is simply a better version of the Nintendo Switch, so it’s the model that you want to purchase if you’re choosing between them. In our Nintendo Switch OLED versus Nintendo Switch comparison, the upgrades that you can find in the newer version include improved brightness and more vibrant colors due to its 7.0-inch OLED screen compared to the original model’s 6.2-inch LCD screen, a more durable kickstand at the back of the console, and double the onboard storage at 64GB for your save data and downloaded games, though both models can have expanded space through a microSD card.

Whether you’ll be a first-time owner of the console or you’re upgrading from the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must in your gaming library. You’ll have your choice among a wide roster of characters across the Super Mario series, and you’ll be zooming through gorgeous tracks littered with power-ups that you or your opponents can use to turn the tide of the race. Now’s a great time to jump into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe because of the ongoing Booster Course Pass, which adds more tracks to the game.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a must-have device for gamers, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the console’s most popular games. You can get them both in a bundle for just $375 from Walmart, following a $25 discount on its sticker price of $400. You’re going to have to act fast though, because we’re sure that a lot of other shoppers will be interested in this bargain. If you want to enjoy savings when buying the Nintendo Switch OLED with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, add the bundle to your cart and check out right away.

