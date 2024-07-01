Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Nintendo will hold a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial for all Switch owners, even if you’ve had a Nintendo Switch Online subscription before or participated in a previous free trial.

Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo’s version of PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core. It gives members access to online play in games like Splatoon 3 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, cloud backups for game saves, some exclusive discounts and game trials, and some retro game libraries. You can even buy Game Vouchers to get two first-party Nintendo games for $100 during this trial period, although you will have to spend them before the trial ends.

While the ones for Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis are locked to the more expensive Expansion Pass that you’ll still have to pay for, this seven-day trial will still give you full access to the NES, Super NES, and Game Boy libraries in Nintendo Switch Online. If you’re looking for some recommendations on what to play from those game catalogs, you should check out The Legend of Zelda and StarTropics on NES, Donkey Kong Country and Earthbound on SNES, and Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble on Game Boy.

It’s nice that this Nintendo Switch Online free trial offer is being refreshed ahead of a holiday weekend when many people will be off work. Nintendo Switch players can start the free trial today as long as they don’t have an active individual or family membership.