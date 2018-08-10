Digital Trends
Gaming

Paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription service kicks off next month

Gabe Gurwin
By
Nintendo Switch review

If you own a Nintendo Switch right now, you can connect to the internet and play multiplayer in all supported games without having to pay an extra fee. That changes next month with the launch of Nintendo Switch Online, the console’s subscription service that also includes a few bonus features.

On the evening of Thursday, August 9, Nintendo revealed on Twitter that the Nintendo Switch Online service would launch in the “second half of September,” though the company still has not put a final date on when you’ll have to start paying. The service will be available in several different bundles, including one-month plans for $4, three-month plans for $8, and yearly plans for $20. Families can also purchase the yearly family membership for $35, which gives up to eight different users access to Nintendo Switch Online. This works differently than on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, when anyone playing on a user’s “home” console has access to the subscription’s benefits.

In addition to online play, a Nintendo Switch Online membership includes access to a vault of classic NES Games, effectively replacing the Virtual Console that Nintendo has used in the past. Launch titles include Donkey Kong, Balloon Fight, The Legend of Zelda, and Dr. Mario, and online functionality has been added to all of them. They also support voice chat through the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, though it’s honestly easier to just use Facetime or Skype while you play, instead.

Only NES games will be offered through the service, at least right now, giving Switch owners no way to play classic SNES games on the system. It certainly makes the SNES Classic a more attractive console.

Lastly, having a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will give you access to cloud save backups. The is currently no way to backup save files on the Switch using an external drive or the internet, though you can transfer data between two Switch consoles directly. Finally giving players the peace of mind that their Switch getting broken won’t mean the death of their 300-hour Breath of the Wild game is certainly welcome, though we wonder why it’s only included with the subscription.

Don't Miss

How to gameshare on a PS4
facebook messenger rolls out video chat ar games feature
Mobile

Facebook Messenger now includes AR games you can play with your friends

If sending messages wasn't already enough with Facebook Messenger, users can now challenge friends to augmented reality games. With the new feature, you can play with up to six people at a time from anywhere in the world.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
super smash bros ultimate 103 stages castlevania characters smashbrosdracula
Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ has more than 100 stages, adds Castlevania stars

A Nintendo Direct event on August 8 focused exclusively on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and gave us new information on the game's upcoming characters and stages. 103 stages will be included at launch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo 3 necromancer class leaked concept art iii
Gaming

Blizzard has multiple Diablo projects in the works, details coming this year

Blizzard revealed in an update video today that it has multiple Diablo projects in the works. The studio plans to reveal more information on them later this year, but it's not clear if any are full sequels.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gears of War 4
Gaming

The best Xbox One games (August 2018)

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature Nintendo's creative Labo kits.
Posted By Lucas Coll
God of War New Game+
Gaming

‘God of War’ New Game+ adds a steeper challenge to the game in a free update

The God of War New Game+ release date has been announced for later this month as a free download for PS4 players. The free download will allow players to restart their journeys with stronger enemies and more.
Posted By Cody Perez
PlayStation 4 Pro review
Gaming

Global domination: Sony has sold more than 500 million PlayStation systems

The PlayStation brand has remained popular for well over two decades, and Sony has managed to pass a new milestone. To date, more than 500 million PlayStation consoles have been sold.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
worldofwarcraft 7
Gaming

Here is our ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ leveling guide

This 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' leveling guide will help you quickly rise from level to the new expansion's maximum of 120. Most of these tips work even for new players who've never touched the game before.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
fortnite v520 update patch notes
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ for Android beta confirmed as timed exclusive for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and more

The Fortnite beta on Android will be a timed exclusive to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other galaxy devices. It's not a lengthy exclusive, though, as Epic says the game will come to other Android devices within a week.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated 2018 games red dead redemption 2 4
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ gameplay shows off 6 minutes of Rockstar’s Western

Rockstar Games has released the first gameplay footage for Red Dead Redemption 2, and the Western appears to be even deeper and more varied than we were expecting. The game launches this October.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Want to share your PlayStation 4 game library with a friend? Here's how

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend. If you're interested, here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Daniel Starkey
Nintendo New 3DS XL SNES Edition
Deals

Get your Mario Kart nostalgia on with the 3DS XL Super NES Edition

If you love all things retro and have been waiting for a 3DS deal, you're in luck: The New 3DS XL SNES Edition is on sale for $150. This limited-time offer is the best way to score a deal on a 3DS right now -- the free copy of 'Super Mario…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Can a great sports game have a great story? Nope. And ‘Madden NFL 19’ proves it

Madden NFL 19 returns with a story mode, but throwing in more on-field action ruins the game's attempt to put gamers in the shoes of a professional football star. It's not the only game making that mistake.
Posted By Steven Petite