Nintendo is going mature with new Switch Online collection

Perfect Dark, Metroid: Zero Mission and more join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack!
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

Nintendo and its consoles are known for being family-friendly, but the company is bringing some games for older audiences to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service with its first “mature” collection.

Announced during June 2024’s Nintendo Direct, the collection will start off with two games from the Nintendo 64: Perfect Dark (with online multiplayer) and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. The former is a first-person shooter from Rare, the company behind GoldenEye 007, which is also available with an Expansion Pack membership.

You must be 17 years or older to purchase the collection, which will be available today, June 18, following the announcement.

Besides the mature collection, Nintendo announced two other classics coming to the service. One is  The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords, which differs from the 1992 SNES version of A Link to the Past that was already available for members. This is the 2002 Game Boy Advance port, which added multiplayer and other small changes. Keeping in line with the Switch Online part of the subscription, Nintendo has added online multiplayer for up to four friends.

Then there’s Metroid: Zero Mission for the Game Boy Advance, which is a remake of the first Metroid. Nintendo didn’t reveal if it received any tweaks for its new release. Both games are available today.

As a reminder, to get access to the collection, you must have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which costs $50 per year for an individual plan or $80 per year for a family membership that allows you to share with up to eight other players. You’ll get access to a bunch of other games from retro consoles, including the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, and more.

If you don’t want to sign up, Xbox is working with Crystal Dynamics on a modern reboot of Perfect Dark. While the game has reportedly had a troubled development, Xbox released a new trailer for it during its June showcase.

