Digital Trends
Gaming

You’ll lose your cloud saves if your Nintendo Switch Online subscription expires

Gabe Gurwin
By

Nintendo Switch Online will become a paid subscription service on September 18, forcing Switch owners to pay $20 per year in order to access online multiplayer. One of the other benefits of having the service is access to cloud game saves, but if you forget to renew your subscription, you can kiss your save data goodbye.

The tidbit of very important information was revealed in the official Nintendo Switch Online FAQ page. If you don’t renew your membership before it expires, any save data you’ve stored in the cloud will be gone. This doesn’t apply to save data for the classic NES games offered through the service, as that save data is stored locally.

A few games will also not be eligible for save data backup. These include Splatoon 2, Pokémon: Let’s Go, and Dark Souls Remastered. Given how much time and energy has to be put into those particular games, it’ll likely cause a few subscribers to feel cheated if they didn’t read the fine print.

1 of 3
10 characters we want super smash bros for switch splatoon2 scrn splatfest 01 off the hook
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu Eevee q
backlog dark souls remastered 3122

Though it seems reasonable to not allow players to access their data until they’ve renewed their subscription, deleting it completely seems especially harsh. The free games given out through PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold are inaccessible once a subscription lapses, but anything you’ve claimed can be played again once you’ve renewed it.

Nintendo joins Sony in requiring users to pay for a subscription service in order to access cloud save backup. The feature is included for free on Xbox One. At the very least, Nintendo Switch Online will automatically back up your save data up — this isn’t the case with PlayStation Plus, which requires you to either put your system in “rest” mode or manually upload any save data you want backed up.

The save data choice isn’t the only weird thing Nintendo is doing with the service. During a Nintendo Direct on September 13, the company revealed special NES-style Switch controllers. They’ll ship in packs of two for $60, but they will only be available to paying subscribers, and you can only buy one set of them. Nintendo is taking the Sam’s Club approach to accessories, and we’re a little perplexed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Destiny 2' power leveling guide: How to get raid-ready fast
World of Warcraft Battle For Azeroth Review
Gaming

‘Battle for Azeroth’ doesn’t let you play your way, and that sucks

'Battle for Azeroth' has promise on paper, but its many features are only available in certain circumstances, or at certain times. It's an expansion that relies entirely on the success of its predecessor and adds little new for players.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
NBA 2K19
Gaming

'NBA 2K19' and more join our lineup for this month’s best Xbox One games

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

Everything you need to know about 'Black Ops 4' and its new mode Blackout

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including info on multiplayer, Zombies, Blackout, and Signature Weapons.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn Drive
Gaming

‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Forza Horizon 4 releases early next month -- and even earlier if you bought the Ultimate Edition, and you can watch celebrities play it as they brave the elements on Mixer today, September 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch Online
Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online flips the switch to paid subscriptions on September 18

The paid version of Nintendo Switch Online -- the service required to play Switch games online -- will begin on September 18, Nintendo has revealed. The service was initially planned to debut last year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nba 2k19 review 14
Gaming

Drain bucket after bucket with our ‘NBA 2K19’ offense guide

From getting quality shots, to moving the rock, to tricking defenders with sick dribbles, to the increasingly important pick and roll, our NBA 2K19 offense guide will help you put up points in a hurry.
Posted By Steven Petite
apple iphone competition for gaming consoles xs max elder scrolls blades and galaga ar big
Gaming

The new Apple iPhones could be competition for current-gen gaming consoles

At the 2018 Apple iPhone keynote, we got to see how the new A12 processor might make the upcoming mobile phone stiff competition for current-gen gaming consoles. Mobile gaming is about to take on a whole new meaning.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
nba 2k19 defense guide feature
Gaming

‘NBA 2K19’ tips and tricks to maintain a suffocating defense

From contesting shots, to stealing, to forcing your opponent into awkward shots, our NBA 2K19 defense guide will help you keep the offense on its toes. 2K19 has improved A.I. defense, but you still have to do much of the important grunt…
Posted By Steven Petite
pubg mobile out now for free united states
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile’ wants you to ignore your friends to win

The company behind PUBG Mobile suggests shunning your friends in order to win at the game. Here are a few other tips you can utilize in order to help your squad rack up more chicken dinners on the go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
blizzard would love diablo characters super smash bros ultimate iii 3
Gaming

Battle your demons on the go when ‘Diablo III’ hits Switch this November

Blizzard's acclaimed action-RPG Diablo III will release for Nintendo Switch on November 2. The game includes both local and online cooperative play as well as Switch-exclusive cosmetic items.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gaming chairs adult competition computers 929831
Buying Guides

Avoid a numb butt. These gaming chairs let you play for hours in comfort

Long gaming sessions can wreak havoc on your body, so having a comfortable, supportive place to sit is a necessity. Fix that problem with this list of some of the best gaming chairs you can find on the market.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

Raise your power level over 500 and get raid-ready in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

Preparing for the Last Wish raid? Our power leveling guide can help you get raid-ready! We've got all the tips for finding the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken so you reach your max potential fast.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
nba 2k19 review 2
Gaming

How you can become a hardwood legend in ‘NBA 2K19’ MyCareer mode

NBA 2K19 has arrived, which means it's time to once again create your player and work your way up to level 99 in MyCareer. Our guide will get you started on the right track to becoming a dominant player.
Posted By Steven Petite
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith